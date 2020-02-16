Sydney commuter chaos after the biggest downpour in more than two decades

Sydney commuters heading to work this morning are facing flooded roads, a public transport system in chaos and a wave of school closures after the city was battered by its biggest downpour in 30 years.

The record-setting rainfall this weekend – which brought as much as 400mm to some parts of New South Wales – has closed dozens of roads due to flooding as well as downed trees and powerlines.

Greater Sydney’s normal rainfall for the whole of February is only 117mm.

The weather has caused major disruptions to Sydney’s public transport system and road networks commuters are being told to check timetables and travels apps before heading out – while the State Emergency Services have urged workers to stay home.

‘It is inherently dangerous to be driving through water,’ SES Assistant Commissioner Paul Bailey told the ABC on Monday morning.

‘There will be areas of water, especially people driving in the Sydney area, driving to work. On those kerbside lanes, there’s still lots of water in the areas that hasn’t gone away.

‘So, we are asking people to be very careful as they drive to work. And this might be one of the days that, if you can work from home, that would be a good way to do it.’

The warning comes as police respond to reports a car was swept off a causeway in Galston, in Sydney’s Hornsby District on Sunday, with fears a passenger was in the vehicle at the time.

The silver Mercedes was reported to have been washed away by floodwaters on Sallaway Road at Galston between 4.30pm and 5pm on Sunday.

Police Divers and specialist officers from the Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit attended to assist but were unable to complete a full underwater search due to the conditions.

Another search operation will be conducted as soon as conditions ease.

Meanwhile, Sydney’s train network was plunged into chaos as a landslip significantly delayed peak-hour services.

Thousands of commuters have been stranded after the rainfall caused heavy erosion under railway tracks at Artarmon on the lower north shore on Monday morning.

Consequently, trains on the T1 north shore line were heavily delayed, with buses replacing trains between Gordon and North Sydney shortly after 6am.

Train services resumed after 7.30am but were very slow.

The chaos worsened as commuters at the Hornsby junction line, waiting for an alternative T9 northern line service, were stranded for more than half an hour without a train to the city.

A Central-bound service via Strathfield was repeatedly delayed at 7.40am with a train driver telling commuters over a loud speaker he didn’t know where the train was going.

The confusion worsened with commuters told the train would instead be heading north to Berowra instead of the city.

It took another 25 minutes for a city-bound train to arrive.

Daily Mail Australia saw commuters stranded on an overcrowded platform three for more than half an hour waiting for a train.

The State Emergency Service urged motorists to avoid travel if they can while crews work to clear roads that have been covered in debris.

Commuters have been told to catch buses when travelling between Manly and Circular Quay as ferries have been cancelled due to large swells, Ferries Sydney advised.

Those travelling on the Sydney Metro between Macquarie Park and Chatswood will have to take replacement buses instead.

Sunday’s train service suspensions included the Chatswood to North Ryde Metro service, as well as closures between Lidcombe and Olympic Park.

The wild weather caused a two-metre landslide on train tracks in Leura, cutting the Blue Mountains train line.

In nearby Blackheath, a tree fell on overhead wiring on the train track. The wiring damage saw services between Katoomba and Mount Victoria cancelled.

Replacement buses and train services from Katoomba to Sydney have been provided but with major delays expected.

Dozens of ferries were cancelled too as Sydney Ferries suspended the popular Manly to Circular Quay route and buses replaced ferries between Parramatta and Rydalmere.

The closure came as the wharf in Parramatta was overcome by floodwaters, with the level of the suburb’s river surging during the rainstorm.

The downpour marked the biggest the area has seen since 1990, when the city was hit with 414.2mm of rain over a four-day period.

Utility companies are rushing to restore power in swamped regions, with more than 110,000 Ausgrid customers – primarily in northern Sydney and the NSW Central Coast – without power on Monday morning.

‘The strong rains and wind have caused more than 3,000 hazards to the electricity network such as fallen power poles, large trees across roads, damaged wires and extensive flash flooding,’ Ausgrid said in a statement.

Endeavour Energy has more than 19,000 customers without power.

The NSW SES has responded to about 10,000 calls for help and carried out multiple rescues of people trapped by rising rivers and floodwaters.

‘People need to be reminded – if you can’t see the road, don’t drive across it,’ NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said.

More than 50 schools are closed across Sydney and the surrounding regions due to the floods.

The closures range from Penrith in the far west to Wyong on the Central Coast and Narrabeen on the northern beaches.

Major flooding was inundating Milperra and Liverpool in western Sydney in the early hours of Monday, the NSW State Emergency Service said.

There are concerns the Georges River at Milperra could reach levels higher than 1988’s flood.

Residents near the Narrabeen Lagoon in northern Sydney have also been urged to leave, with flooding in that area likely to be worse than the damaging flood of 2016.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast more severe weather conditions on Monday with heavy rains, strong winds and damaging surf possible along the state’s entire coast.

Torrential rain could create potentially deadly flash floods in Sydney, Illawarra and the Central Tablelands, the bureau warned.

Rainfall over the weekend was the heaviest in about 20 years after the Sydney basin was hammered by an East Coast Low that also brought strong winds.

Four people were also rushed to hospital after their taxi was crushed by a falling tree in the CBD when it landed across the road opposite Hyde Park.

A 16-year-old boy was meanwhile taken to hospital with suspected broken ribs after he was trapped between debris in waist-deep water for two hours in the Hunter region on Sunday morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology said Sydneysiders may have faced the worst of the winds by Monday – which grew to speeds of 107km/h off the coast of Sydney.

Stormy conditions will tail off, although in Sydney and the Wollongong and Newcastle regions rain is still very likely until Thursday.