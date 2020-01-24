Sydney dating coach sent clients to pick up women at Kinokuniya bookstore

A Sydney bookstore has apologised after a dating coach sent their clients to the shop to try out pick-up lines on unsuspecting customers.

Aspiring pick-up artists were instructed to attempt to seduce customers at the Kinokuniya book shop in the Galeries shopping centre in the Sydney CBD.

However, many book shoppers felt harassed, prompting the Japanese bookstore to post an ‘open letter to our dear customers’ to social media on Friday afternoon.

‘It has come to our attention that a dating coaching company has been using our store to give their clients practical experience, much to our dismay,’ the post began.

The post continued: ‘We apologise to any of our customers who have been approached in the store or had the negative experience of someone trying “pick-up” techniques with them.

‘And to anyone who has felt harassed we offer our deepest apologies. We have contacted the company we know is involved and requested they not enter the store again.’

Two women replied to the Facebook post, saying that they were hit on while browsing books at Kinokuniya.

‘Omg this happened to me and just thought it was some random moment. I’m so glad it’s been addressed and hope it gets nipped in the bud!’ one woman said.

A second woman replied: ‘It happened to me too but I just thought it was just random.’

‘It’s reassuring that it wasn’t just me in a way, but at the same time sad that other have had that experience while just browsing books,’ the first woman replied.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Mail Australia, one woman who was hit on in the store said it was a ‘weird’ experience.

It is unknown exactly which dating coach company was responsible for sending their clients to the store.

When asked if they would disclose the name of the dating company, a Kinokuniya representative said they thought it was best if they ‘keep quiet’.

Kinokuniya bookstore staff and security are now on the lookout for anyone who is receiving unwanted or unsolicited attention.

The bookshop encouraged customers to inform staff if anyone makes them feel uncomfortable in the store.

However, the book store still encouraged its customers to bond over their shared love of books.

‘The bookstore should be a place for discussion and we don’t want to discourage organic communications from taking place!’ the post ended.