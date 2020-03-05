Sydney Epping Boys High Schoo school shuts after student tests positive for coronavirus

Eerie pictures show Epping Boys High School in Sydney’s north-west stuck in time, after a 16-year-old pupil tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

Empty school buses, abandoned cars and a lone teacher meandering towards the entrance, it is the first Australian school to be shut down over fears of an outbreak.

It has suffered the seventh case in the disease’s Australian epicentre, and the 64th case nationwide.

Panicked school officials were forced to close the gates on Friday, as they scramble to trace those who have had close contact with the young boy.

The usually bustling high school, which has 1,200 students and staff, was left empty at rush hour on Friday morning.

School buses sat empty, and there were no more than a handful of vehicles in the usually full car park.

Health officials believe they are circling in on how the boy became infected, but are still rushing to confirm how it spread.

Students have been urged to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days, while health and education officials scramble to find out where the boy caught the virus.

Speaking on Sunrise on Friday morning NSW health minister Brad Hazzard admitted it was a race against time to find who the boy had been in contact with.

He also warned Australians that attempts to control and manage the spread of the virus ‘probably’ won’t work.

The boy is the latest in a string of people to be diagnosed in what is emerging as Australia’s virus epicentre – a tiny pocket of Sydney consisting of neighbouring suburbs Ryde, Macquarie Park and Epping.

Two hospital doctors, a university professor, two nursing home residents and a carer in the area were struck down with the virus in just three days, with dozens more feared to have been exposed.

‘The big issue is just to make sure that parents and young people know that, off the back of this positive coronavirus test last night, the school definitely shouldn’t be open today,’ Mr Hazard said on Friday morning.

‘We’re very lucky we have the weekend coming up straight away.

‘So, we have three days to calmly work through with this young fella who his contacts have been, to talk to other staff, talk to other students, make sure there are no other memory lapses, if you like, just to get all the information.’

Epping High School is located less than 2km from Dorothy Henderson Lodge Aged Care Centre, in Macquarie Park, where multiple cases of the virus were reported this week – including a 95-year-old woman who died on Wednesday.

Twenty-five of the country’s cases of coronavirus have come from NSW, as the government admits it has no way of controlling the spread of the fatal respiratory disease.

Mr Hazzard also admitted on Friday morning that efforts to contain the virus ‘probably’ wouldn’t work.

‘It’s going to get more people,’ he told Karl Stefanovic on Today.

‘I think we have nine now who have actually been infected on our soil rather than coming in from overseas and that means that we are getting an increasing number of people who are passing it on.

‘It’s likely to unfortunately become not a containment issue but how do we manage this as it rolls out.

‘Having said that, can I also say this – this is not a time for panic. 80 per cent of all people who get this virus get it very, very mildly. Just like a very mild cold or flu. So don’t panic. Don’t be unnecessarily worried about it. Just be cautious.’

Four Australians are stranded on the Grand Princess cruise ship more than 600 kilometres off the coast of California amid fears of a coronavirus outbreak.

At least 20 passengers and crew members have fallen ill, with the US Coast Guard delivered virus testing kits to the ship.

More than 20 per cent of people living in Macquarie Park, dubbed Australia’s coronavirus ‘ground zero’, have Chinese ancestry – compared to just 3.9 per cent nationally.

About 70 per cent of residents in Macquarie Park have foreign-born parents, compared to just 34.4 per cent nationally.

It has sparked a panic across the inner-city area, with the local Aldi supermarket left with bare shelves as locals rushed to stock pile.

In dramatic developments on Thursday, health officials shut down the Banksia Cottage daycare centre, in Macquarie Park, amid fears more than a dozen kids have been exposed to the respiratory virus.

Seventeen toddlers are being assessed after they visited the age care home – located 50 metres away – for an excursion on February 24.

Infant care workers are now being tested for the deadly virus, amid a growing panic that they too are infected.

A further two vulnerable elderly nursing home residents, including an 82-year-old man and a woman in her 70s, have also been infected, after a worker at the care home is believed to have spread the virus.

Health officials believe the female worker, in her 50s, may have been working in the home, where she was treating 13 residents, while contagious.

Even more worryingly, the female care worker hasn’t recently travelled outside Australia and has had no known contact with an infected person.

She started experiencing flu-like symptoms around February 24 and is now in a stable condition in hospital, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard confirmed on Wednesday.

The coronavirus ‘ground zero’ is also home to Macquarie University, which boasts 40,000 students – 8,600 of which are international.

A university engineering lecturer was also diagnosed on Wednesday.

Those cases come after the diagnosis of a 53-year-old male doctor from Ryde Hospital, about 4km from Macquarie Park, on Monday.

A female doctor, who works in the emergency department of Liverpool Hospital and who apparently attended the same conference as the male doctor, also has the disease.

Since then, 40 staff have been put into isolation, after fears the doctor was infected while treating a ‘diverse range of patients’.

Thirteen doctors, 23 nurses and four other workers have been identified as close contacts of the doctor.

A further eight patients of the doctor are showing no symptoms, but officials are still chasing up 29 other patients identified as casual contacts.

‘We are making sure we get in contact with them and make sure they don’t have symptoms,’ Mr Hazzard said.

‘It’s a bit of a worry.’

The panic over the virus spread across the country this week with anxious shoppers clearing supermarket shelves as they rushed to stockpile on groceries in fears of a pandemic.

Pictures from the area’s three big supermarkets, Aldi, Coles and Woolworths, show bare shelves after panicked locals stocked up on essentials.

Toilet paper, pasta, rice and painkillers were all impossible to find in Macquarie Park.

Supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths were forced to introduce a four-pack limit on toilet paper earlier this week after anxious shoppers rushed to stockpile on items.

On Thursday, Woolworths announced it was imposing buying restrictions on rice after it earlier introduced limits on hand sanitiser and toilet tissue.

Chief executive Brad Banducci told loyalty card members in an email customers will be limited to two kilograms of rice per transaction.

‘As you may have read, or seen for yourself, these are unusual and challenging times. We know it can be frustrating when we don’t have the products you need, or when delivery or Pick up windows are filled more than usual,’ the email stated.

‘The makers of Kleenex, Sorbent, Quilton and Woolworths own range of toilet paper have all increased their production to meet this very unusual demand.

‘For example, the makers of Kleenex are now manufacturing 24 hours, 7 days a week at their Millicent, SA factory, as are Sorbent in their NSW and Victorian facilities. And the makers of Quilton have tripled their normal production across their factories in Queensland, NSW and WA.’

Mr Banducci said the company would introduce more limits if needed.

Photos and videos have emerged on social media in recent days showing empty shelves in the pasta, rice and canned veg aisles at grocery stores and shoppers filling up their trolleys in a panic.

In Adelaide, a train passenger was seen resorting to extreme measures to protect himself from the virus by wearing a full-body hazmat suit.

It isn’t known if the man was playing a practical joke or genuinely feared contracting the virus.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian issued a grave warning that the number of cases is likely to keep going up.

‘What is scary on this situation is that the vaccine is not yet developed,’ she said on Wednesday.

‘But we ask everybody to stay calm, to go about business and to stay updated the NSW health website is giving our citizens in NSW timely information.’

Officials are urging anyone who feels unwell to contact their GP or the local hospital and make arrangements to go and get tested.

But they should not self-present at a GP surgery or at Accident and Emergency, in case they infect others.

As pressure grows on health care workers, Australia’s nursing union has warned their are not enough staff to deal with the pandemic.

The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation is demanding more help to stop the transmission of the virus – with some calls for retired staff to return to work.

It comes as the number of cases of coronavirus in Australia rocketed to 64 overnight, with two already dead amid fears the outbreak could soon be uncontainable.

‘We’re calling on the government and providers to provide a registered nurse working around the clock in aged care facilities,’ ANMF’s Assistant Federal Secretary Lori-Anne Sharp said on Sunrise.

‘We know that there are not enough registered nurses working in nursing homes – in fact some don’t have a registered nurse working around the clock.’

‘If facilities are understaffed already to meet the basic needs of residents then they won’t be equipped to deal with a coronavirus pandemic.’

She explained that Australia has seen a reduction of 13 per cent of its nursing staff in recent years – leaving health officials unable to meet the needs of a pandemic.