Sydney Kings coach Weaver keeps the faith

Sydney Kings coach Will Weaver will back his players to produce the form that took them to the NBL minor premiership as they seek their first grand final appearance in 12 years.

The Kings were largely outplayed in Saturday’s opening game of the best-of-three semi-final series with Melbourne United before roaring home to rock the visitors with a six-point win.

But there would be no stunning comeback in Monday night’s game two as United humiliated Sydney to set a new benchmark for the highest winning margin (45 points) since the introduction of the 40-minute game in the 2009-10 season.

But Sydney’s first-year coach is not ready to hit the panic button with a grand-final berth on the line in Thursday’s game three at Qudos Bank Arena.

“We are not likely to jumble our starting line-up up and try to trick everybody into thinking now we’ve solved the formula,” Weaver said after Sydney’s 125-80 loss to United at Melbourne Arena.

“A lot of it is trusting in yourself as a player and the work that we’ve put in at this point.”

No team in league history has ever lost a finals game by as many as the Kings did in Melbourne, then bounced back to win the series.

But Weaver felt the size of the margin, which peaked at 58 points after United delivered a devastating 38-0 scoring run, was the result of throwing caution to the wind after falling behind early.

“We did some things that sought risk and we were punished for it but it increased our chance of creating a 1-in-500 chance of coming back and winning the game,” Weaver said about Sydney’s approach in the second and third quarters.

“We’re not out for moral victories or trying to win the quarter, we’re trying to win a play-off series and championships so those are the kind of decisions you are sort of forced into.”

Melbourne’s physicality proved too much for Sydney to handle, Weaver pointing out a sequence where Jae’Sean Tate collected an unsportsmanlike foul for lashing out following a clash with United’s Mitch McCarron as an example of United’s mindset.

“That’s Melbourne United hitting first and us not reacting in a way that is emblematic of a team that wants to be successful in the play-offs.”

While Weaver acknowledged that play-off basketball brings a different energy compared to the regular season, he believes the Kings have what it takes to deliver when it matters.

“We are learning as we go but we’ve got to make sure we learn the lessons of tonight, and the other night, to bring into Thursday’s game because we’ve really been outplayed for most of the series,” he said.