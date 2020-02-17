Sydney ‘List King’ Bruno Bouchet ranks Valentine’s Day gifts

Australians rushing to pick up last minute gifts for Valentine’s Day have been stopped in their tracks by a bizarre ranking which slams almost every present traditionally associated with February 14.

It’s the latest in a line of controversial ratings from Sydney media manager and self-proclaimed ‘List King’ Bruno Bouchet, who grades hobbies, food and even celebrities’ looks on Instagram.

A range of random homewares and vouchers were given top spots in the ‘God tier’, with potted plants, coffee table books, cooking classes and Kmart gift cards regarded as the finest way to express love this year.

Cold hard cash and scented candles featured in the second best ‘Royalty tier’, alongside an original Monopoly board game and – rather unusually – stock market shares.

What’s the best gift for Valentine’s Day?

What’s the best gift for Valentine’s Day?

Now share your opinion

Generic items including boxes of chocolates, wine and books appeared in the ‘Adam Sandler tier’, which represents a middle ground of ‘take them or leave them’ tokens.

Skipping the event entirely by giving your partner nothing was also awarded middle-of-the-road ranking.

Classic tokens of love fared poorly, with perfume, lingerie and flowers filling the ‘Pleb’ – or second lowest – tier, turning conventional wisdom on its head.

More understandably, a vacuum cleaner was also given less than desirable status.

Sentimental gifts widely viewed as romantic did even worse, with framed photos, tailor-made fruit baskets and adorable pets like puppies and kittens languishing at the bottom of the barrel in the ‘cat vomit’ tier.

People were baffled by the bizarre ranking, with many taking particular issue with Mr Bouchet’s classification of flowers.

‘Come on, every woman wants flowers!’ journalist Anna Abignano said.

‘You’re crazy – worse list to date Bruno, very disappointed in you! And as for the cooking class…,’ said another woman.

Many hoped Bruno had bought his wife something better than the top picks from his list.

Others called for her help in rewriting the order from a woman’s perspective.