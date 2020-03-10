Sydney man charged over stabbing death

A man has been charged with murder over the alleged stabbing death of another man in western Sydney last month.

Jay Lupton, 28, was scheduled to appear before Parramatta Bail Court after being arrested by NSW Police at a Seven Hills home on Saturday morning.

Police launched a strike force after the 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest at Lethbridge Park on February 23.

Lupton was arrested about 4am on Saturday morning and has been charged with murder.

Police said investigations are continuing.