Sydney man is found guilty of trying to bring $150MILLION of cocaine into Australia 

A Sydney man who flaunted his extravagant lifestyle on social media is now facing life in prison for plotting to bring $150million dollars of cocaine into Australia.

Darren John Mohr, 46, was found guilty of one charge of conspire to import commercial quantity of border-controlled drug in the Supreme Court on Friday.

As the four-week trial came to a close, one juror broke down in tears as the verdict was read out while others in the public gallery wept, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Mohr, who formerly owned Bondi Rescue HQ cafe, was one of 15 people arrested four years ago after the large-scale drug-ring was dismantled by police.

The illegal scheme involved sneaking half a tonne of the powdery substance ashore via a fishing vessel, called The Dalrymple, in October 2016.

The boat, which was docked at the Sydney Fish Markets, was sent into international waters south of Fiji to meet a ‘mother ship’ from Chile to be loaded with the supply.

It waited out at sea for days only to return home empty-handed after the mother ship failed to arrive.

Prior to his arrest on December 27, 2016, the business man’s social media pages painted a life of luxury, featuring expensive cars and lavish holidays with his bikini model girlfriend Krissy Marsh.

Images show him tanning on remote beaches, wearing designer suits at prestigious yacht clubs during the Grand Prix in Monaco and flying high on a private helicopter.

The happy couple were pictured donning designer garb in front of a Rolls Royce before her sister’s wedding in October 2016, with Mohr posting a touching tribute to his partner.

‘All the cars bikes and boats mean nothing unless you got someone along for the ride. Always by my side.’

Ms Marsh wore a diamond encrusted Rolex believed to be worth more than $45,000, while Mohr had a Hubolt wrapped around his wrist which retails at around $17,000.

During the trial, Mohr pleaded not guilty, with his defence lawyer Grant Brady arguing he was caught up in the criminal plot and unaware of the real reason for the boat’s voyage.

Brady said Mohr sold his cafe in early 2016 and was looking for work when he was put into contact with co-accused Joseph Pirrello.

The defence argued Pirrello offered Mohr a job as a deck hand or mechanic on The Dalrymple but he turned it down the day before the trip when he discovered its true purpose.

Crown prosecutor Michelle England said evidence implicated Mohr as an ‘organiser or facilitator’ of the operation, who had been working directly with the Thailand-based mastermind of the plan, known as ‘Gutterball’.

She said in the months leading up to the failed shipment, Mohr had travelled to Thailand and Chile.

‘The accused was Gutterball’s Australian representative,’ she said.

‘Gutterball communicated with (co-accused) Joseph Pirrello and the accused with encrypted BlackBerry devices to avoid detection.’

Ms England added that police surveillance of Mohr the day prior to the voyage conflicts with his version of events.

She told the court he was seen hiring a $690 car to visit the fish markets, talking with other members of the conspiracy, handing over a bag of cash to a co-accused, and calmly booking a haircut and joking with his girlfriend on the phone.

Ms England alleged that his behaviour did not correspond with someone seeking work or who had just learned of the drug operation.

Eleven jurors deliberated for more than a day before returning a verdict.

Since the bust, others have pleaded guilty to the plot and are currently prison sentences, including Pirrello and Simon Spero.

Ms Marsh and Mohr dated for a year, breaking up three months after his arrest.

In 2017, Ms Marsh told the Supreme Court her former lover, with whom she remained good friends, could live at her Rose Bay home if bail were permitted, but it was refused.

Mohr was refused bail to be sentenced on May 29. His offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.