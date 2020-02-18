Sydney rapper Chillinit donates money from The Octagon album to charity

An Australian rapper who flaunts his lavish lifestyle online and boasts about money, women and marijuana has made a $10,000 donation to a women’s refuge.

Sydney artist Chillinit, whose real name is Blake James Turnell, gave the money to Kings Cross women’s refuge Lou’s Place, who provide a safe space and support network for women in crisis.

The 25-year-old released his second album The Octagon in January and is currently number two on the Aria Australian Artists Albums Chart. He funded his donation through the album sales, streaming platforms and merchandise sales.

‘I want to thank all of you for your support and know that this is a family, don’t just say me and say how good I am when I share this next part, this is from everyone who streamed and purchased the Octagon and bought merchandise,’ he posted on Instagram.

‘We’ve all raised this money together and its gone to a very very good cause. As a man I love providing for my family and doing cool s**t, but this one is from all of you guys as a family.

‘A couple days ago we went down to the women’s refuge in the city in the Cross, it’s called Lou’s Place and they are some amazing people that do some amazing work.

‘As a 420 family we raised $10,000 for them and presented them with the cheque and they were blown away with the support, because that $10,000 means that the women’s refuge out there can do a lot more stuff for all the woman that are suffering in the city.’

The donation is not the first time Chillinit has given cash to a charity, with the MC handing over $5,000 of his own money to the NSW RSPCA in March 2019, and $6,000 to the Children’s Cancer Institute of Australia in December 2018.

Lou’s Place manager Nicole told Daily Mail Australia that this was their first collaboration with Chillinit, and they were thrilled with his generosity.

‘These funds will go towards supporting women suffering from domestic and family violence and women who are rough sleepers and trying to make a better life for them,’ she said.

‘We receive no government funding at all so we rely on the generosity of individuals.

‘We’re so thrilled and grateful for Chillinit for the really generous donation, it will be really go a long way. This kind of community support keeps us going.’

Grand gestures like these are common for Chillinit, posting recently about buying his brother a car and a Rolex watch for friend and collaborator Huskii.

Chillinit also likes to splash his interests on his Instagram account, regularly posting pictures with scantily-clad women and smoking weed.

He even sells his own bongs through his online merchandise store.

Chillinit will tour Australia, New Zealand and the UK on the back of his latest release, and said the support of his fans are what lets him give back to the community with such generosity.

‘As well as all the luxury things you see me do like f***ing bitches, getting money, buying rollies (Rolex watches) and flexing all this s**t, we do love to give back and I want you all to know that its not just me who does that, it’s you guys who support me to make that happen,’ he posted.

‘This music s**t is a blessing and it has changed my life so I thrive off being able to give to others as well as turn the f**k up and have some fun myself.

‘Good vibes only and live ya best lives fam.’