Sydney storm – Extreme weather hits Australia’s east coast bring rain, hail and lightning

A severe thunderstorm barrelled into Sydney on Tuesday night, bringing lightning, hail and damaging winds after the same weather system lashed Melbourne.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicted a ‘very intense and violent’ thunderstorm would hit the Harbour City – and it came with a bang just before 11pm.

Rain came down in sheets, wild winds uprooted trees and a lightning show lit up the night skies.

‘Never seen a storm like this before,’ one Twitter user from the city’s west said. ‘Non-stop lightning and thunder for over an hour. Power has gone off.’

One woman in Sydney’s east said: ‘Some seriously wild weather here in Clovelly. Sensational lightning, wind and sheeting rain.’

Other described the storm as ‘tornado-like’.

‘This is unlike anything we’ve seen before… The continuous lightning is bizarre and the tornado-esque winds are crazy,’ they said.

Endeavour Energy said it was working to restore power to thousands of homes.

‘Severe lightning and 100km plus windstorm swept across western Sydney and the South Coast tonight,’ the energy provider tweeted.

‘Crews working to restore power to 21,000 customers. Please stay eight metres back from fallen power lines.’

Tragically, a man has died after being struck by a gas bottle during last night’s storms.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, a 37-year-old man was walking along Harrington Street in The Rocks.

During the storm the gas bottle became airborne and struck the man causing severe injuries.

He was taken inside a nearby hotel by witnesses where his condition deteriorated.

Police from Sydney City arrived on scene and commenced CPR before he was rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital but was unable to recover from his injuries.

The Bureau says the system will remain active overnight, with even bigger storms and hail possible into Wednesday morning.

‘Thunderstorms are still very active over the Sydney region, as well as more broadly about NSW,’ it said just after 11pm.

‘Recent winds gusts of 111km/h North Head, 104km/h Fort Denison, 102km/h Richmond. Road weather alert has been issued for dangerous driving conditions.’

The wild weather has also sparked major train delays in the city with lightning strikes affecting infrastructure and trees on the tracks at multiple locations.

Several streets have also been backed up with traffic due to fallen trees on the road including Bells Line Road and Concord Road.

A number of flights coming into Sydney were also turned around, unable to land due to the chaotic weather.

The weather system had moved south from Melbourne, with a severe thunderstorm warning issued for that city’s inner east on Tuesday afternoon lifted by about 9pm.

‘The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary,’ the BOM said.

Flash flooding had earlier swept through parts of the city including Berwick, Officer, Pakenham, and surrounds.

As the thunderstorms are moving fast from the south, rainfall totals have been quite low across the state, with 24 millimetres the highest recorded in Greenstead near the Hawkesbury River.

Orange recorded 12mm in 10 minutes, due to thunderstorm activity.

Damaging winds of 90km/h pelted Nowra and Wollongong.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury areas from a separate storm cell.

Heavy rainfall is expected throughout the Central Tablelands and parts of the Illawarra region as severe thunderstorms continue to develop through the night.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in place for Illawarra, South Coast, Central Tablelands, Southern Tablelands, Snowy Mountains and parts of Metropolitan, Central West Slopes and Plains, South West Slopes, Riverina and Australian Capital Territory Forecast Districts.