Sydney streets and restaurants are deserted as businesses close for good amid coronavirus

Once-bustling Sydney suburbs have been turned into virtual ghost towns amid fears of the deadly coronavirus spreading, with struggling businesses shutting up shop for good.

Chatswood, in Sydney’s Lower North Shore, and Eastwood in the north-west – which have large Chinese populations – are bearing the brunt of the hysteria surrounding the disease, with some shops reporting that trade has slumped more than 70 per cent since the outbreak.

Fourteen people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Australia – four in Queensland, four in NSW, four in Victoria and two in South Australia.

Worldwide it has killed 490 people worldwide and infected more than 24,000.

The only shops that appear to be making money amid the health scare are chemists selling face-masks and hand-sanitiser.

Owners of pharmacists and vitamin stores said they were busier than ever with some saying the demand for face masks has jumped by 300 per cent.

Michael Lam, owner of Star Capital Seafood Restaurant on Chatswood’s normally busy Victoria Avenue, has shut down his restaurant after seven years.

Mr Lam told Daily Mail Australia he made the decision following weeks of poor sales as well as the Prime Minister’s move to ban non-citizens from flying to Australia from China.

‘Business has become terrible, usually by 11.30am the place is full and now we are lucky to get four or five people,’ he told Daily Mail Australia.

‘As soon as the Prime Minister said flights from China were stopping, I decided to close.’

Mr Lam said he had already been thinking about retiring, but Mr Morrison’s announcement prompted him to make the decision earlier.

‘This week we have been selling lobsters for $88 per kilogram, but last week they were $130 a kilo,’ the business-owner said.

‘The locals aren’t coming out so we cannot sell, it’s very, very bad.’

Universities, schools, student accommodation providers, hotels, restaurants, tourist operators and airlines have been hit by ban, which may last for longer than a fortnight if the outbreak worsens.

Education industry officials said the travel ban could cost their industry alone up to $8 billion in the worst case scenario.

Local councils are pleading with customers to return to the usually bustling centres.

Staff at Chatswood BBQ Kitchen said the situation was dire.

‘There has been a big drop in business the last week,’ worker Lee said.

‘The manager says he wants to cry – there’s no business and it’s bad…and I’ve been noticing there’s less people around.’

A worker at Tim’s Barbeque Chatswood, who wished to remain anonymous, agreed that business has taken a hit.

‘It’s very quiet in the area…business is not as good.’

But pharmacists and vitamin stores are busier than ever.

Lara, who works at Mr Vitamins in Chatswood, told Daily Mail Australia they remained busy, with sales for cold and flu products booming.

‘We’ve sold heaps of hand-sanitiser but lots of people are after cold and flu vitamins,’ she said.

‘At our other store we ordered 400 face-masks and sold out instantly, when I last checked there were two left.’

Pharmacists and health stores along the street were much the same, as scores of people have rushed to get their hands on face masks.

Maria at Shands Compounding Chemist said the pharmacy sold out of face masks before 10.30am.

‘We’re trying to get them in as much as possible…we have a delivery every day but they sell out in an hour,’ Maria said.

‘Some people are buying boxes of 50 at a time.’

Maria said the chemist had also sold out of hand-sanitiser and alcohol swabs.

‘People are buying three to four boxes of products at a time, it’s been busy here – more so than usual,’ she said.

Pharmacy manager at the chemist, Jerome, said the demand for face masks and sanitary products was ‘definitely noticeable’.

‘There is an increase in sales but it’s hard to say the percentage…I’d say there is a 300 per cent increase in demand for masks,’ he said.

It is a similar story in Eastwood where some shop owners have reported a downturn over more than 70 per cent since the coronavirus outbreak.

Manager at Happigo Supermarket, Bobby, said the drop in sales was ‘very quick’ and business has been bad for nearly two weeks.

‘The Chinese community has become very quiet…there’s not many people on the street,’ he said.

‘People are scared of the coronavirus.’

A worker at J & T BBQ, who wished to remain anonymous, also said business has been bad for the past three weeks.

Owner of Nuzar Spicy Hot Pot, Jason, told Daily Mail Australia he had opened his shop just one-and-a-half weeks before the coronavirus outbreak occurred.

‘The fear is spreading faster than anything…my business was here two weeks when it happened and my sales just dropped,’ Jason said.

‘My location is one of the best in the area, which comes with the highest rent… I can’t even afford to pay my staff at the moment.’

Jason said on Sunday he made a profit of only $200, and doesn’t think it is going to get any better in the coming weeks.

Ryde councillors are now launching an emergency ‘Return to Eastwood’ PR campaign to regenerate the area.

Mayor Jerome Laxale and deputy mayor Simon Zhou have put forward a motion to promote local businesses to get owners back on their feet.

The ‘Eastwood Small Business Hardship’ motion has called on the general manager to set up a $500,000 Small Business Hardship Fund to help Eastwood Town Centre.

Part of the money will go towards subsidised gift vouchers to revamp the local economy.

Mr Laxale said the main focus of the campaign was to educate people about coronavirus in the area to avoid misinformation being spread.

‘Eastwood has been targeted with false information. The fact is Eastwood is safe and we want to educate the public and get the right facts out there,’ he told the Northern District Times.

‘The last three weeks it’s been a ghost town and it’s an incorrect perception of Eastwood. It’s not good for local businesses and local employees.

‘People are staying away from Eastwood and there is nothing out there to say Eastwood is not safe. I’m calling on the local MP Victor Dominello and the Premier to do the same.’

There have been 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia, and more than 24,000 cases and more than 490 deaths globally.

The cases have occurred in NSW, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia.