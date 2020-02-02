Sydney teacher cops new child porn charges

A teacher allegedly caught with child abuse material on his phone while at an exclusive Sydney boys’ swimming carnival has been hit with new charges.

Former Knox Grammar director of aquatic sports Nick Warby, 30, now faces four new charges of possessing child abuse material following further police investigations.

Warby, who is due to face Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, was arrested in August 2019 after a colleague allegedly found images on his phone at the swimming carnival.

Police then seized three more phones, six USBs and a laptop from Warby’s home and car, a court later heard.

He was charged soon after arrest with one count of possessing child abuse material and two counts of drug possession.

Warby cannot approach Knox staff or students or use the internet as part of his bail conditions.

He also had to surrender all mobile phones, computers and smart devices.

Knox Grammar confirmed on Wednesday that Warby was no longer employed at the exclusive Uniting Church boarding and day school on Sydney’s upper north shore.

He was suspended from his duties at the aquatic centre at the start of the police investigation.

In a letter to parents in August 2019, headmaster Scott James said the school was recognised as “the gold standard for protection of those in our care” and wouldn’t hesitate to contact the police and dismiss staff who didn’t follow the code of conduct and the law.