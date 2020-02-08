Sydney train platform shut for virus check

Part of Sydney’s Central Station was closed for a police operation after a man told train staff he had recently arrived in Australia from China.

Health authorities say anyone arriving from mainland China should isolate themselves at home for 14 days due to the coronavirus outbreak that originated in Hubei province.

Officers were called to platform 5 at Central at 11.30am on Thursday after a man told rail staff about his recent travels.

“The man was not displaying any symptoms, nor was he feeling unwell,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

“Police conducted inquiries with relevant agencies about the man’s recent travel and sought assistance from NSW Ambulance paramedics and advice from NSW Health.”

The man was checked over before being taken to hospital as a precaution.

The area was then “re-opened to commuters with no impact to commuter health or safety”.

NSW Health believes there is no risk to the public.

Foreign nationals – excluding permanent residents – in mainland China have been banned from travelling directly to Australia during the epidemic.

NSW Health on Thursday said it had assessed almost 7500 people arriving into Sydney Airport this week from mainland China.

Of those passengers, some 39 were sent for coronavirus testing.

Overall, 317 people have so far been cleared following tests conducted in NSW with just four cases confirmed.

Only one patient – a 43-year-old man – remains in a Sydney hospital.