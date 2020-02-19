Sydney water restriction relief questioned

Water restrictions will be relaxed across greater Sydney following a boost to dam levels from recent heavy rainfall, but the Greens say the decision is irresponsible as water quality remains uncertain.

The change from Level 2 to Level 1 restrictions will take effect in March, when water quality in the catchment’s dams is expected to have improved.

NSW Water Minister Melinda Pavey acknowledged rain and the effects of fire around Warragamba Dam had impacted water quality.

“Whilst this event has been so amazingly welcome, we haven’t had an event like it for 20 years,” Ms Pavey said on Tuesday.

“We’ve also in the previous three years never had such a dramatic drop in our water levels in the Sydney catchment.”

Ms Pavey said water quality had been managed by extensive testing and filtration to catch debris.

She said the delayed implementation of water restriction relief would allow more time to assess changes in water quality.

But NSW Greens MP Cate Faehrmann said it was difficult to know the impact in two weeks’ time of less oxygen in Warragamba Dam.

“It’s grossly irresponsible for the water minister to wind back restrictions now for a good news headline while there are still serious risks around the future viability of Sydney’s water quality,” Ms Faehrmann said in a statement.

“Sydney could still be at risk of losing 80 per cent of its water supply if the dam suffers from algal blooms or contamination by heavy metals.”

Dam levels in greater Sydney have spiked after significant rainfalls this month, with overall storage now at 80.9 per cent. Some 200mm of rain has fallen in the catchment in the past week.

Warragamba Dam is at 80.8 per cent capacity – nearly 40 points higher than a month ago.

Residents and businesses are banned under Level 1 restrictions from leaving hoses running unattended, washing vehicles and buildings with a hose that isn’t fitted with a trigger nozzle or using standard sprinklers and watering systems.

Breach fines of $220 for residents and $550 for businesses will still apply.

Under Level 2 restrictions, gardens can only be watered before 10am or after 4pm with a watering can or bucket, hosing of hard surfaces is banned and cars can only be washed using a bucket or at a car wash.

Ms Pavey said the state government would continue addressing water supply security, including a focus on drought conditions in the state’s west.

“We’re half happy but we need a full set of rain across the state to break the drought,” she said.