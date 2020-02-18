Sydney water restrictions will be relaxed as dams reach 80% full  

Water restrictions will be relaxed in greater Sydney after the heaviest rainfall in 20 years.

With the city’s dams 80 per cent full, the restrictions will move from Level 2 to Level 1 on March 1, pending a water quality test.

This means residents in Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the Illawarra will be able to wash their cars and fill up their pools with a hose between 5pm and 10am.

Sprinklers, micro-spray systems, and unattended hoses will remain banned and fines of $220 for individuals and $550 for businesses will apply.

Dams levels in greater Sydney have spiked after rainfall deluged the region over the February 8-9 weekend.

Capacity is running at 80.3 per cent at Warragamba Dam, 87.2 per cent at Prospect Dam and 63.6 per cent at Woronora Dam.

The changes are subject to a water quality assessment by Sydney Water to check that enough water in the dams is drinkable.

Last week officials disconnected the Warragamba dam, which holds 80 per cent of the city’s water, amid fears it was polluted with mud and bushfire ash after storms last week.

It was reconnected on Saturday after testing.

The New South Wales government signed off on the changes on Monday.

Water Minister Melinda Pavey said: ‘We recently experienced the biggest rain event in 20 years, which has impacted the quality of water in the Greater Sydney catchment.

‘But we are allowing an extra two weeks as a precautionary measure.’

Sydney has had level 1 water restrictions since May and level 2 since December.