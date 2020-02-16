Sydney weather: City gets two months of rain in under 48 hours

Sydney has been thrown into chaos by a devastating storm which saw two months of rain fall in just two days – forcing mass evacuations, leaving 150,000 homes without power, and prompted warnings not to drive to work.

The storm dumped 400mm of rain on the city over the weekend, causing mayhem for commuters on Monday morning with roads blocked, ferries cancelled and trains suffering major delays across the network.

Residents in flood-affected areas from the city’s west to the Northern Beaches and the New South Wales Central Coast have been warned not to drive to work as rivers and lagoons overflow.

‘We are trying to ask people to reconsider their travel, a number of roads are closed,’ a State Emergency Service said on Monday morning.

‘And we are still seeing people driving into flood water.’

New South Wales Emergency Services Minister David Elliott urged motorists to heed flood warnings and stay off the roads if possible.

‘We have 400 SES volunteers trying to complete the backlog this morning and unfortunately this has included 150 flood rescues,’ he said.

‘The message to the motorists of Sydney and indeed the wider metropolitan area is if you can avoid being on the roads do so.’

Sydneysiders woke to the aftermath of the chaos brought on by a weekend of strong winds and heavy rain, with many streets turned into rivers and mansions on the verge of being washed away.

Schools across New South Wales – from Penrith in the far west of Sydney to Wyong on the Central Coast and Narrabeen on the northern beaches – were also forced to close after the record-breaking deluge.

Wahroonga on Sydney’s upper north shore received 164mm of rainfall over the course of Sunday alone. The average rainfall for the entire month of February is 117mm.

Wild winds, which grew to speeds of 107km/h off the coast of Sydney, added to the mayhem by uprooting trees and damaging power lines, leaving more than 150,000 homes without power on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Police also responded to reports a car was swept off a causeway in Galston, in Sydney’s Hornsby District on Sunday, with fears a passenger was inside the vehicle at the time.

The silver Mercedes was reported to have been washed away by floodwaters on Sallaway Road at Galston between 4.30pm and 5pm on Sunday.

Public transport struggled to cope with the deluge. on Monday morning.

Train stations were clogged with hundreds of frustrated people trying to make their way into work after a number of delays to multiple network.

Trains on the T1 north shore line were heavily delayed, with buses replacing trains between Gordon and North Sydney shortly after 6am.

Train services resumed after 7.30am but were very slow.

The chaos worsened as commuters at the Hornsby junction line, waiting for an alternative T9 northern line service, were stranded for more than half an hour without a train to the city.

A Central-bound service via Strathfield was repeatedly delayed at 7.40am with a train driver telling commuters over a loud speaker he didn’t know where the train was going.

The confusion worsened with commuters told the train would instead be heading north to Berowra instead of the city.

It took another 25 minutes for a city-bound train to arrive.

The closure came as the wharf in Parramatta was overcome by floodwaters, with the level of the suburb’s river surging during the rainstorm.

The North Shore Line has also been experiencing major delays due to a landslip at Artarmon. Those travelling on the Sydney Metro between Macquarie Park and Chatswood will have to take replacement buses instead.

The State Emergency Service urged motorists to avoid travel if they can while crews work to clear roads that have been covered in debris.

Major flooding was inundating Milperra and Liverpool in western Sydney in the early hours of Monday, the NSW State Emergency Service said.

Commuters have been told to catch buses when travelling between Manly and Circular Quay as ferries have been cancelled due to large swells, Ferries Sydney advised.

Buses will also be replacing ferries between Parramatta and Rydalmere.

The downpour marked the biggest the area has seen since 1998.

The popular Blue Mountains tourist town of Katoomba was estimated to have copped a quarter of the rainfall it normally receives in an entire year.

The rainfall was so heavy it could break February records in parts of New South Wales.

Residents in low-lying areas near the Narrabeen Lagoon in northern Sydney were ordered by the NSW State Emergency Service to evacuate on Sunday night as floodwaters began to threaten homes.

Stormy conditions are expected to tail off from Monday, although in Sydney and the Wollongong and Newcastle regions rain is still very likely until Thursday this week.

By the weekend, there will be only a 50 per cent chance of rain.

However, Bureau of Meteorology state manager Jane Golding a king tide and 8m high waves are threatening to cause further damage early this week.

‘Monday and Tuesday will be the main danger period because it is really the height of the waves, the power of the waves coming in from the East which erodes the land,’ she said.

This weekend has also brought heavy flooding to parts of Queensland, with Coolangatta on the Gold Coast receiving more than 100mm of rain just on Saturday. The February average is 138mm.

On Sunday evening, the State Emergency Service issued a warning for the Narrabeen Lagoon area in Sydney, telling residents they needed to evacuate by 10.30pm on Sunday.

Residents in Moorebank, Chipping Norton, and Milperra were ordered to evacuate by 7pm on Sunday.

The warnings follow the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting flooding for the Hawkesbury River around north Richmond Lowlands.

There are concerns the Georges River at Milperra could reach levels higher than 1988’s flood.

Four people were rushed to hospital after their taxi was crushed by a falling tree in the CBD when it landed across the road opposite Hyde Park.

Railway tracks in the Blue Mountains at Leura gave way – cutting off services to the area – after land gave way, while a family was rescued by emergency services from their home in Ourimbah on the Central Coast.

Shocking footage in the Blue Mountains meanwhile showed floodwater gushing down Leura Cascades as a person in a yellow coat waded through raging currents almost up to their waist.

NSW Maritime said a number of boats have been sunk by the turbulent conditions at sea.

Emergency services have been swamped with calls since the deluge set in on Friday, while the extreme weather has caused transport chaos across Sydney.

‘This wet and windy weather is really wreaking havoc on our roads today, with paramedics responding to five car accidents every hour since Friday night,’ NSW Ambulance spokesman Giles Buchanan said on Sunday afternoon.

‘The rain will get heavier tonight and it will stay windy until well into the night and could continue early morning in Illawarra and Shoalhaven,’ Weatherzone forecasters told Daily Mail Australia on Sunday afternoon.

Better news for New South Wales and Queensland though came in the form of the Warragamba Dam reaching its highest level in years.

In the southern Queensland town of Warwick – which sits in a region plagued by water shortages in recent months – two years of drinking water have poured into the local dam.

Five bridges across the Hawkesbury River are however closed – Richmond, Springwood Road in Anges Banks, Bridge Street in Windsor, Sackville Road in Sackville Ferry, and River Road in Webbs Creek.

In addition, waves up to 14m high propelled by the gale force winds threaten to wash away mansions on Sydney’s northern beaches.

In echoes of the storm that carved 15m off the coastline and wrecked seven beachside properties in Collaroy in June 2016, massive swells are already eroding beaches in the same area.

‘Erosion of the beaches inevitable which could impact properties that are close to the beach,’ Weatherzone said.

‘The swell is huge. There’s been 13.9m waves record off Sydney, which is ridiculous.’

An average swell of six metres is crashing into beaches across Sydney, which is in line with the 2016 storm, but there are many waves far bigger that could do significant damage.

The Bureau of Meteorology said there on Sunday there was ‘potential for periods of very heavy (torrential) rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding’ in the Hunter region, including the Central Coast.

The last time Sydney and the state’s coast had as much rainfall was mid-2016. ose figures and you have to go back as far back as 1998 to see totals like we’ll get,’ the bureau said.

Terrified Sydney residents shared images showing the destruction caused by the powerful storm on Sunday.

‘The closest to typhoon weather I’ve seen in Sydney. Wow,’ tweeted journalist Robert Ovadia.

‘We’re in there somewhere,’ tweeted marine scientist Elisa Bone, alongside a radar image showing Sydney covered in dark blue.

BoM issued minor flood warnings for the Tweed River, Bellinger River, Hastings River, Georges River, Tuggerah Lake, Paroo River, Wallis Lake, Weir River and the Cooks River.

Rain drenched even the best-prepared pedestrians in Sydney with the strong winds turning umbrellas into useless pieces of twisted metal.

Trees were broken or even blown clear out of the ground by the wind and streets were turned into raging torrents that cars battled to drive through.

A State Emergency Service spokesman said six flood rescues had been performed in the Grafton area overnight on Saturday.

One family was rescued by the Rural Fire Service via helicopter after flood waters cut them off leaving them isolated in a car.

A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with suspected broken ribs after he was trapped between debris in waist-deep water for two hours in the Hunter region, police said.

The teen was rescued by emergency services after falling into the Allyn River at about 9am on Sunday.

The SES has responded to more than 3,300 requests for assistance since Wednesday, Ms York told reporters in Sydney on Sunday.

Ms Webb said people were either not hearing or adhering to warnings to not drive into flood waters.

‘I’m disappointed that I need to remind people to act responsibly and not to take risks in these types of conditions, especially when around floodwaters,’ she said.

There were widespread power outages across Sydney’s far north and Hills District, plus others in East and West Ryde, Gordon, Pymble, Bexley, Hurstville, Lugarno, Peakhurst, Miranda, and Sylvania.

There are other localised outages in dozens of neighbourhoods across the lower north shore and eastern suburbs.

The Central Coast was even harder hit, particularly inland, with outages numerous from San Remo to Umina Beach. Areas around Niagara are the worst affected.

Some 270 electrical hazards need repairing, mostly from large trees being blown over powerlines, the company said on Sunday morning.

‘The state is copping the heaviest rainfall event it has endured since the 1990s,’ according to BOM acting NSW manager Jane Golding.

Waves of at least four metres are forecast along most of the NSW coast, and three metres for the rest of the state.

Sydney’s beaches were getting particularly battered with swells of more than six metres forecast for Bondi Beach.

The rains have doused 24 fires in the past four days, including the Currowan bushfire on the South Coast which had been burning for 74 days.

But as rivers fill and overflow, emergency services are being stretched to their limits to conduct rescue operations for those stranded by rising floodwaters.

Train stations were flooded on Sunday morning after days of downpour, with photographs showing Narrabri station in rural NSW looking more like a ferry wharf.

Ms Golding earlier said ‘this is a very dangerous system’.

‘Potentially we haven’t seen anything like this since the late 1990s,’ Ms Golding said.

Flash flooding has been putting people in life-threatening situations all weekend.

On Saturday, two women climbed out of their car windows as their vehicle was dragged under flood waters in Northern New South Wales.

Gill Sutherland, 67, and her niece Hannah, 30, were driving to Nimbin in the New South Wales Northern Rivers region when they crossed a flooded road on Saturday.

However, they quickly lost control of the car which filled up with water and sank, completely disappearing from sight.

While NSW struggles through the clean up from the storm and Victoria braces for an onslaught of severe weather, South Australia has been sweating through 30C heat.

Light showers will hit the area on Monday afternoon, however, those are expected to clear later in the evening.

For the rest of the country, the wet weather is expected to linger for a few more days before it starts to clear on Thursday.