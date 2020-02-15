Sydney weather: Teenage boy, 13, is rushed to hospital after being swept into a storm water drain

A 13-year-old boy is in hospital after being swept into a storm water drain in Sydney.

The horrific incident unfolded in Roseville on the city’s Upper North Shore on Sunday afternoon as the heaviest rain since 1998 ravaged the area.

The boy is believed to be in a stable condition at Northern Beaches Hospital.

The incident comes as Sydney is being battered by the strongest winds in 16 years and torrential rain that has felled trees, turned roads into rivers, and left 100,000 homes without power.

Almost 100mm of rain has fallen since 9am on Sunday.

Widespread flooding prompted 3,300 calls to the State Emergency Service and 40 people had to be rescued.

In addition to the 13-year-old boy, four people were rushed to hospital after their taxi was crushed by a falling tree in the CBD.

A 16-year-old boy was also rescued after he became trapped in a raging river.

Five bridges across the Hawkesbury River are closed – Richmond, Springwood Road in Anges Banks, Bridge Street in Windsor, Sackville Road in Sackville Ferry, and River Road in Webbs Creek.

That means massive detours for anyone trying to get to towns east or northeast of Sydney, or into the city from the other side of the river – with essentially everything between the M1 north and Penrith is closed.