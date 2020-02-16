Sydney’s Inner West Council has a new logo for that cost taxpayers $90,000

Sydney’s Inner West Council has been slammed by ratepayers for wasting money on a new logo that cost $90,000.

The local council unveiled the new animated logo that appears in the top left corner of their website on February 3 after 18 months of design work.

People from 28 suburbs forked out for the logo as the Inner West Council is made up of five large wards; Ashfield, Balmain, Leichhardt, Marrickville and Stanmore.

But Inner West residents have not taken kindly to the expensive new logo on Facebook, with many saying the money would have been better spent elsewhere.

‘What a complete waste of time and money. Hideous, and hard to read,’ one person wrote.

Another resident wrote: ‘Improve services to the community, i.e. street and footpath cleaning, then I’ll be impressed.’

‘How bad must the rejected have been? Lol,’ another person said.

The logo itself has letters that pop up one by one when the Inner West Council website loads up.

Once fully loaded, the letters are made up of smaller shapes and lines, which ratepayers have labeled as ‘messy’ and ‘confusing’.

NSW Greens MP Jenny Leong was also confused by the logo on Facebook, writing: ‘What is with this new logo from the Inner West Council?!’

‘Apparently they spent over $60k on this. Not to mention how much more it might cost to roll it out (and the waste generated in replacing all the signs, banners, materials, etc).’

The Inner West Council was formed in 2016 after a forced merger of the former Ashfield, Leichhardt, and Marrickville councils.

A council spokeswoman said the new logo was to create a ‘new brand’ for the newly formed local council.

‘In June 2018, elected council resolved that staff should commence the development of the new brand, with most of the work being done in house, and after extensive community engagement,’ the council spokeswoman said.

‘The black and white logo is just one of a number of versions that will adapted to various purposes. For example, there’s one for Council’s libraries, another for the aquatic centres… there’ve even a ‘Pride’ logo.

‘The agency also developed brand guidelines, templates, reports, presentations, posters, flyers, DLs, signs and the quarterly newsletter.’

‘The comprehensive community engagement included convening a panel of nine local, representative people to kickstart the process of selection criteria, EOI briefing for the external brand agency and final decision-making criteria.

‘The brand agency helped create the new look and logo for council. Funds were allocated for that purpose in the 2017-18 budget. This is the only cost associated with the new logo and brand ($90,000).’

On Monday, Balmain Councillor John Stamolis admitted there ‘has been mixed response’ to the logo on Facebook.

‘This will be discussed at the Council meeting tomorrow night (Tuesday),’ he wrote.