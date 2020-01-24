Sydneysiders wake to find the city caked in dust and dirt after storm

Sydneysiders have woken to a city caked in dirt and grime, just 24 hours after a similar red dust storm settled over Melbourne and outback NSW.

Shocking pictures show filthy cars covered in the thick film of dust on Friday morning, after residents suffered blistering temperatures overnight.

The mercury hit 43C in areas of Sydney, with the CBD sweltering at 41C.

An unusual weather phenomenon, it is caused by dust storms which build up during hot days before carrying dirt downwards when a cooler front moves in.

The Bureau of Metereology released a poor air quality warning for Friday, saying there were high pollution particle levels in the city.

It also warned of dust haze, smoke haze and a 70 per cent chance of rain – as well as a thunderstorm in the morning.

The dust is likely to blow around the city when a southeasterly 30km/h wind arrives in the early afternoon.

On Thursday, hundreds of homes in Melbourne woke to find their swimming pools muddied and their cars covered in dirt after filthy rain fell on the city overnight.

A dust storm had collected in Victoria’s north-west during the day on Wednesday before a cold front carried it over the state capital.

The grimy rain drops discoloured the water so badly at the Harold Holt Swim Centre and Prahran Aquatic Centre in the city’s inner-east they were both forced to close.

Those on their way to work in the Melbourne CBD were also met by the Yarra River turned a dark shade of brown.

The same huge dust storm also hit Tamworth during its famous country music festival on Thursday.

The central New South Wales town became smothered in red dust just after 3.30pm as Bureau of Meteorology officials issued a thunderstorm warning.

Wind gusts of up to 100km/h were recorded in Tamworth, with punters in town for the festival rushing to the streets to take photos of the phenomena.

BOM meteorologist David Wilke said gusty conditions from the incoming storm had generated the dust.

The dust storm created poor visibility and hazardous conditions for drivers, as well as poor air quality throughout the region.

It is the second time this week that dusty conditions have torn through central new South Wales, with a terrifying red cloud turning day into night in Parkes and Dubbo on Sunday.

In dire conditions on Thursday, Australian Open organisers suspended play in what has been described as a tennis Grand Slam first after dirty rain left courts unplayable.

Worked armed with squeegees and high-pressure hoses rushed to clean the dirty surfaces, delaying matches by more than two hours on most of the courts.

The mud-filled rain fell on Melbourne on Wednesday evening after a dust storm was pushed over the city from Victoria’s north-west.

It comes as the Bureau of Metereology issued warnings of a severe thunderstorm approaching Sydney on Friday morning.

Officials warned a ‘very dangerous’ severe thunderstorm is on its way and will hit by 10am.

‘A very dangerous thunderstorm is moving towards parts of the Blue Mountains, Hawkesbury, Gosford, Wyong and Sydney.

‘Severe thunderstorm warning for giant hailstones, heavy rainfall and damaging winds.’

The storm is expected to batter the north-east of NSW on Friday afternoon.

Hail is solid precipitation in the form of balls or pieces of ice, with Australia experiencing hailstones the size of cricket balls.

It can be destructive, known to cause serious damage to cars and homes, as well as chaos on the roads.