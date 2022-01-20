Sykes Holiday Cottages has teamed up with a top chef to create a special staycation menu.

Sykes Holiday Cottages has teamed up with a top chef to create a staycation treat.

Sykes Holiday Cottages has teamed up with renowned chef Simon Rogan to provide holidaymakers with a’restaurant at home’ experience, with gourmet food delivered right to their door.

Home by Simon Rogan menu boxes start at £40 per person and include optional extras such as a wine flight, British cheese board, or flowers.

Simon and his team of chefs pre-prepare the three-course meals, which include produce from Simon’s farm in the Cartmel Valley as well as seasonal produce from trusted local suppliers.

All guests need to do is follow a few simple step-by-step instructions to complete restaurant-quality dishes in the comfort of their Sykes vacation home.

The award-winning ‘Home by’ meals created by Simon Rogan began in lockdown, initially for residents of the Cartmel Valley.

Popular demand prompted a nationwide rollout, as well as a one-of-a-kind collaboration with Sykes, which means the boxes are now available exclusively to their guests across the UK.

“On behalf of our guests, we’ve tried and tested these meals ourselves,” said Graham Donoghue, chief executive of Sykes Holiday Cottages.

We believe that the finishing touches make a holiday, and this very special dining experience for our guests will undoubtedly contribute to memorable holidays.”

“We’re really proud of how our meal boxes have evolved into a permanent part of the business,” said Simon Rogan, “and this collaboration with Sykes is the next logical step in offering them to those holidaying across the UK.”

“Our unique collection of seasonal three-course menus is ideal for those looking for a memorable experience with minimal effort during their staycation getaway – offering the best ‘at home’ dining experience in the UK.”

The Valentine’s Weekend meal box can be ordered now for pick-up or delivery on the 11th and 12th of February.

A half-bottle of sparkling wine is included for each guest.

