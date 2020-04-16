Sylhet doctor dies of “coronavirus” in Dhaka

Bangladesh, April 15 – A doctor at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital died of coronavirus in a Dhaka hospital on Wednesday.

Dr. Moyeen Uddin, assistant professor in the medical department of the hospital, inhaled his last breath at 6:45 a.m. in Kurmitola General Hospital, said Dr. Ihtesamul Haque Chowdhury Dulal, Secretary General of the Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA).

Dr. Moyeen Uddin was discovered on April 5 with coronavirus as the first case of district Covid-19, Dr. Dulal.









He had been quarantined in his home. His family members were also quarantined and the residential area where he lived was closed.

The doctor was taken to the Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital isolation unit in the city on April 7, and later sent to Dhaka the following day.

As of Tuesday, Bangladesh reported 46 coronavirus deaths and 1,012 cases.

Meanwhile, the worldwide death toll from coronavirus reached 126,604 on Wednesday morning. According to Worldometer, 1,998,111 cases were confirmed worldwide after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last year. 1,392,848 of the infected are currently being treated and 51,608 are in serious or critical condition. So far, 478,669 people have recovered. Coronavirus affects 210 countries and territories around the world, as well as two international transports. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

