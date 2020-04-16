Sylhet doctor dies of “coronavirus” in Dhaka

Bangladesh, April 15 – A doctor at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital died of coronavirus in a Dhaka hospital on Wednesday.
Dr. Moyeen Uddin, assistant professor in the medical department of the hospital, inhaled his last breath at 6:45 a.m. in Kurmitola General Hospital, said Dr. Ihtesamul Haque Chowdhury Dulal, Secretary General of the Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA).
Dr. Moyeen Uddin was discovered on April 5 with coronavirus as the first case of district Covid-19, Dr. Dulal.
He had been quarantined in his home. His family members were also quarantined and the residential area where he lived was closed.
The doctor was taken to the Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital isolation unit in the city on April 7, and later sent to Dhaka the following day.
As of Tuesday, Bangladesh reported 46 coronavirus deaths and 1,012 cases.
Meanwhile, the worldwide death toll from coronavirus reached 126,604 on Wednesday morning. According to Worldometer, 1,998,111 cases were confirmed worldwide after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last year. 1,392,848 of the infected are currently being treated and 51,608 are in serious or critical condition. So far, 478,669 people have recovered. Coronavirus affects 210 countries and territories around the world, as well as two international transports. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.
A sign can be seen in a shop in the mostly deserted city center after stricter rules on social distance and self-isolation were introduced on April 16 in Sydney, Australia.
A worker wearing protective clothing waves to a woman while using disinfectant to clean outside of homes in Santiago, Chile on April 15.
A passenger receives a mask in Mexico City, Mexico on April 15. Face masks will be mandatory in every subway station from April 17th.
Supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest on April 15 at the Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, USA, against the state’s extended order to stay at home.
Volunteers sew face masks on April 15 in the Hafez Theater Hall in downtown Tehran, Iran, while a guitarist plays for volunteers.
A mural in honor of the NHS is pictured as a woman walks past while the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues on April 15 in Liverpool, UK.
A worker walks past closed shops while police officers occupy a post on a normally busy street in Dili, Timor-Leste on April 16 while the country is closed until April 26.
A funeral director wears a face mask with an illustration of Jesus in front of the Los Ceibos Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador on April 15.
A soldier sprays disinfectant on April 15 near the Capitol in Havana, Cuba.
An Indian traffic policeman stands next to a work of art displayed on a street to raise awareness of the coronavirus during the blockade in Gauhati, India, on April 15.
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is illuminated with the image of a medical scrub and the word “thank you” in different languages during an event on Easter Sunday during the outbreak of coronavirus on April 12 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
An aerial view shows security signs near Interstate 5 during ongoing efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic in Commerce, California, on April 12.
A policeman wearing a coronavirus helmet participates in a procession to raise awareness of COVID-19 during a government-imposed nationwide ban on April 12 in Chennai, India.
A woman runs past posters with a message of hope on April 12 in Manchester, England.
On April 12, medical workers respond to the applause from firefighters, police officers, and members of the public outside NYU Langone Hospital in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York City, New York, United States.
A medical worker holds an Easter Bunny balloon in hand on April 12 to applaud firefighters and members of the public outside NYU’s Langone Hospital in New York City, New York, United States.
A woman walks past an NHS graffiti sign in Hilly Fields, London, England on April 11th.
A pastor conducts an Easter service at the One1Seven Evangelical Anglican Church in Sydney, Australia, on April 12, which is broadcast live over the Internet for parishioners due to restrictions at the gathering to curb the spread of corona viruses.
The U.S. Air Force “Thunderbirds” air demonstration squadron flies over Las Vegas, Nevada, USA in April to appreciate and support healthcare workers, first responders and other key frontline workers who work to combat the spread of the coronavirus show 11.
A woman carries a plastic food container for protection on April 11 in the Brooklyn neighborhood of New York City, New York, United States.
Hand-drawn images of rainbows and messages can be seen on a window as coronavirus disease continues to spread on April 11 in Ripon, England.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Political Bureau of the ruling Korean Labor Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, on April 11. North Korea says it will take more thorough measures to protect against the coronavirus, although it is a “very stable anti-epidemic situation.”
Empty food shelves are seen in a supermarket in Moscow, Russia on April 11.
Firefighters greet medical workers in front of the Phyllis And William Mack Pavilion in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York City, New York, on April 10.
A sign prompts drivers to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak on April 10 in Washington, DC.
A police officer checks a passenger’s identity card after the Costa Rican government imposed restrictions in San Jose on April 10 to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.
An inexperienced monk with a protective mask runs on April 10 in the premises of a monastery in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Visitors to the Sydney Fish Market have their temperature checked before entering Australia on April 10th.
Special Task Force (STF) employees who carry disinfectants with protective equipment in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka on April 10.
On April 9, in Gdynia, Poland, a woman wears a self-made protective cover with a built-in mask.
People take a walk in Times Square, New York, on April 9, while some screens are illuminated in blue to honor healthcare workers.
Soldiers wearing face masks stand in front of a self-propelled M110A2 self-propelled howitzer manufactured on April 9 during Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to a military base in Tainan, Taiwan.
People wearing face masks peek out the windows of the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital in Hubei Province, China, on April 9th.
A woman prays during a live mass while photos of the faithful are displayed on the benches of the Nuestra Senora de Fatima in San Jose, Costa Rica, on April 8.
A woman puts fabric face masks on a string to dry before distributing them free of charge on April 9 in the neighborhood in Tangerang, Indonesia.
Friends of Lily Haines (not shown) drive past their apartment with signs and balloons to celebrate their 16th birthday on April 8th in Los Angeles, California.
Medical workers walk past a police robot at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in China on April 8 after the travel restrictions to leave the city were lifted.
On April 8, a girl places her finished drawing of an Easter egg on the window of her home in Auckland, New Zealand. New Zealanders are encouraged to draw and display Easter eggs on their windows to create an Easter egg hunt that children can participate in during the COVID-19 ban.
A member of the Palace Guard wears a face mask along with his traditional Korean clothing on April 8 at Deoksugung Palace in Seoul, South Korea.
Harborview Medical Center employees pose for photos as they accept pizzas donated by basketball player and Seattle-born Isaiah Thomas on April 7 in Seattle, Washington, United States.
A resident of a nursing home beckons to an elderly woman while the MAV Symphony Orchestra plays classical music on the speakers of a car driving through the city on April 7 in Budapest, Hungary, to cheer up people who are locked.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison made a ministerial statement on COVID-19 at the House of Representatives in Canberra, Australia, on April 8.
Travelers line up in front of Hankou Station after the travel restrictions on leaving Wuhan, China, were lifted on April 8.
A city worker in protective clothing poses for a photo as he disinfects an area of the Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 6.
Men disguised as superheroes Spider-Man and Captain America stand in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on April 6 with a banner that reads “Stay at Home”.
A healthcare worker wearing protective clothing is seen testing a coronavirus (COVID-19) in front of a stadium in Bogor, Indonesia on April 7.
An artist paints a mural on a wall on April 6th in Pontefract, England.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, leaves the Washington House, Washington, DC, April 6, after the Coronavirus Task Force’s daily briefing.
A resident picks up a box of groceries given by the army to slow down the spread of COVID-19 at home during a curfew in the Santa Rosita neighborhood on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Gautemala, on April 6.
Food will be distributed from a truck on April 6 as part of a government program in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Community workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectants on April 6 in Grozny, Russia.
German tourists line up on April 6 to enter Christchurch International Airport in New Zealand. Air New Zealand is operating a number of special charter flights on behalf of the federal government to repatriate German travelers stranded in New Zealand due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
Hospital staff members wear candles and oil lamps to show solidarity with people affected by coronavirus disease, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers from around the world during a 21-day nationwide blockade in Kolkata, India. on April 5th.
A volunteer woman, wearing a face mask and gloves to curb the spread of the corona virus, sews face masks on April 5 in a mosque in Tehran, Iran.
Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday Mass behind closed doors in a locked St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City on April 5 during a blockade to curb the spread of COVID-19.
A devotee stands next to palm fronds and religious icons that stand on a table in front of her house on April 5th as part of Palm Sunday celebrations in Quezon City, Philippines.
A person wearing a personal protective suit (PPE) leaves the Elmhurst Hospital Center on April 5 in New York City, New York, USA, as the outbreak of coronavirus disease continues.
A man in a mask watches April 5 in Bnei Brak, Israel. The ultra-orthodox Jewish city was declared an “exclusion zone” on April 3 due to its high infection rate.
A driver drives through a disinfection tunnel in Chennai, India, on April 5, during a government-imposed nationwide blockade as a preventive measure against COVID-19.
Residents receive free, reusable masks that are distributed by the government in a community center. On April 5, stricter measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak will be announced in Singapore.
People wearing face masks commute on a train in Hong Kong on April 4 to fear COVID-19 disease.
A woman with a protective mask checks her cell phone in Woolwich, London, on April 4, while the spread of COVID-19 continues.
A view of beds in a mall, one of the largest in Iran, which was converted into a center for patients with coronavirus disease in Tehran, Iran on April 4.
Local Defense Unit (LDU) members unload relief supplies during a distribution exercise to civilians affected by the blockade to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 on April 4 in Kampala, Uganda.
A man walks in the middle of empty Westminster Bridge while the spread of COVID-19 continues on April 3rd in London, England.
United States President Donald Trump speaks about the new corona virus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, April 3.
A resident with a protective face mask waits for coronavirus testing on April 3 at a makeshift rapid test center in Hanoi, Vietnam.
A couple wearing masks to prevent the spread of the new corona virus are waiting on April 3 at Independence Square in Quito, Ecuador.
City workers fumigate a street on April 2 to curb the spread of the corona virus in La Paz, Bolivia.
NHS officials applaud the streets outside Royal Liverpool University Hospital during the Clap for Our Carers campaign on April 2nd in England.
A New England Patriots Boeing 767-300 jet with delivery of over one million N95 masks from China arrives at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, USA on April 2.
A volunteer disinfects a bus passenger before entering his community in Panchimalco, El Salvador, on April 2.
Women maintain social distance while waiting to receive relief supplies from the local police department in Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 2.
People with face masks are waiting for a supermarket to open in Wuhan, China on April 2nd.
“Vegas Strong” will be displayed in the lights of the hotel rooms on April 1st at the Wynn Hotel-Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada, USA.
Workers in protective suits pray on April 1 before a disinfection operation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Women queue to receive relief supplies from the local community in Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 1.
An aerial view of a clue dug in the sand on April 2nd reading #StayHome on Tamarama Beach in Sydney, Australia.
Residents pay for food by standing on chairs to peek over barriers that were set up in Wuhan on April 1 to protect a damp market.
On March 31, a baker in Erfurt presented sweets in the form of the “Coronavirus” (R) and antibodies with a face mask and eyes.
On March 31, 2020, police officers walk across an empty Red Square in Moscow, Russia.
A young man cuts another man’s hair on March 31 in Oxford, England, on a closed barber.
People are following social distancing when they line up in La Paz, Bolivia on March 30 to enter a supermarket while the coronavirus (COVID-19) breaks out.
The One World Trade Center will be illuminated in red, white, and blue in recognition of ongoing nationwide coronavirus efforts in New York City, as seen on March 30 from Exchange Place in New Jersey, United States.
People wearing face masks practice social distancing while waiting outside a branch of the China Postal Savings Bank in Wuhan, China, on March 31.
A man reaches for a basket that has been hung up so that people can donate or eat for free while Italy fights in Naples on March 30 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Medical personnel respond on March 30 in the COVID-19 department of the Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium.
A bird flies past a drone spraying disinfectant during a demonstration under the Movement Control Ordinance and restricts the activities of people in Malaysia as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur on March 31.
On March 30, homeless people settle in a makeshift parking lot at the Cashman Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, whose spaces are marked for social detachment.
Buddhist monks wearing face shields and masks to protect themselves from coronavirus disease are collecting alms on March 31 in Bangkok, Thailand.
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York City, New York, on March 30.
On the eve of the official opening, on March 29, the nurses worked in the new COVID-19 hospital in Verduno, Italy, to prepare the intensive care unit.
An emergency triage tent can be seen at Harborview Medical Center as efforts continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 on March 29 in Seattle, Washington, USA.
People applaud from their homes to support the medical staff working on the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in Barcelona, Spain, on March 29.
Environmental activists wearing masks that symbolize the corona virus are participating in a prevention campaign in which people take measures to protect themselves against the spread of COVID-19 in Seoul, South Korea on March 30.
A police officer keeps his distance when he arrests a man who opposes the government lock on March 29 in Kathmandu, Nepal, despite concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
A man walks past an almost empty street in Tokyo during snowfall the first weekend after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike asked Tokyo residents to stay inside on March 29 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Migrant workers crowd in front of a bus stop while waiting to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide ban to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Ghaziabad, India on March 28.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan speaks during a press conference at the CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, USA, where a field for a hospital for non-COVID-19 cases is being built to slow the spread of coronavirus disease on March 28th.
Students of medical and medical assistants in personal protective equipment listen during a meeting before looking for possible coronavirus cases in a makeshift homeless camp in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 28.
Indonesia’s Red Cross personnel in protective suits spray disinfectants on the streets to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on March 28 in Jakarta, Indonesia.
China’s Ambassador to Venezuela Li Baorong (L) and Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez are seen after the arrival of humanitarian aid from China at Simón Bolívar International Airport during the national quarantine in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 28.
A violinist plays on her balcony on March 28, 2020 to support health workers in Mulhouse, France.
The message “Merci” (French for “thank you”) is displayed on March 27 on the facade of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, in honor of those at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus disease.
A man plays his accordion to raise the spirits of his parents after they started practicing social isolation at their home in Concepción, Chile on March 26 to prevent them from contracting coronavirus disease.
The London Eye will be illuminated on March 26 as part of a nationwide greeting to doctors, nurses and National Health Service (NHS) staff in London, England.
The cruise ship MV Artania with passengers who tested positive for the corona virus will be in the port of Fremantle near Perth, Australia on March 27.
Arizona National Guard members pack and sort food on March 26 at a food bank in Mesa, Arizona, the United States.
A person in protective clothing walks through a temporary hospital with 2,000 beds for coronavirus patients, set up by the Iranian army at the international exhibition center in Tehran, Iran, on March 26.
A young girl attends a ballet class from home while practicing social distancing during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on March 25 in Brooklyn, New York, New York, United States.
An employee sprays disinfectant into a movie theater as it prepares to be reopened after a coronavirus (COVID-19) closure in Shenyang, Chin, on March 25.
A hairdresser who, as a precautionary measure, mirrors the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in a mirror and wears a face mask, hairdresses a customer’s hair on March 25 in Havana, Cuba.
A police officer checks motorists at a roadblock on the first day of a 21-day government-wide blockade as a preventive measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 25 in New Delhi, India.
A soldier inspects the beds for the treatment of possible COVID-19 infected patients on March 24 at the Belgrade fair in Serbia.
People practice social distancing while sitting in chairs in a waiting area for takeaway food orders in a Coronavirus (COVID-19) mall on March 24 in Bangkok, Thailand.
People with face masks lined up in front of a shop in Pugoda on the outskirts of the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo on March 24 when the authorities temporarily lifted a curfew to provide residents with essentials over the concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) can.
James Johnson, chief executive officer of the Australian Football Association (FFA), speaks to the media on March 24 during a press conference in Sydney, Australia. Johnson said the rest of the A-League football season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A man plays the guitar and sings to his neighbors from his balcony two days after California Governor Gavin Newsom introduced a nationwide “Stay at Home Order” on March 21st in Oakland, California, USA.
Published by HT Digital Content Services with permission from United News of Bangladesh.