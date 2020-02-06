Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic welcome their first child- a baby boy Oscar

Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic have welcomed their first child, a boy named Oscar.

The couple announced the news on Thursday morning by sharing a photo to Instagram of Sylvia cuddling her newborn son.

‘Our beautiful boy, Oscar Hamilton Stefanovic. 3.4kg, deep blue eyes and perfectly healthy. He’s absolute magic,’ the former Today show newsreader, 33, wrote.

Sky News breakfast host Peter, 38, was also pictured cradling the baby in his arms.

He wrote: ‘We’ve got our own Oscar! I’m so unbelievably proud of @sylviajeffreys and our new best mate. Love is strong. Life is fantastic.’

Meanwhile, over on the Today show, Peter’s older brother Karl, 45, interrupted an entertainment report to announce the news live on TV.

‘This is magnificent news. My gorgeous brother Peter and my even more gorgeous sister-in-law Sylvia have welcomed a beautiful little boy into the world,’ he began.

‘Doesn’t that just melt your heart? It makes me want to cry! That’s little Oscar Hamilton Stefanovic, weighing in at 3.4 kilos. He is perfectly healthy, Sylvia says, and just like his uncle has a massive…’

‘Personality!’ interrupted co-host Allison Langdon, as the entire Today show crew burst into laughter.

Brushing off his cheeky joke, he continued: ‘Congratulations to you both. Lots of love from everyone here at the Today show… Well done, Sylvia.’

At the end of the segment, Karl looked rather tearful and Allison, 40, placed a friendly arm around his shoulders.

‘Look at you! It’s Uncle Karlos,’ she said.

Sylvia and Peter announced they were expecting their first child together in August.

‘We’re having a baby boy and we’re totally over the moon!’ she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The journalist couple, who met while co-hosting Weekend Today, married at the Ooralba Estate in the Kangaroo Valley in April 2017.

Two weeks ago, they stayed at Kims Beachside Retreat, an adults-only resort, for their ‘babymoon’ on the Central Coast.

Sylvia flaunted her growing bump in swimwear as they soaked in the sun during their last holiday before becoming parents.

Meanwhile, the nursery is already set up for Oscar’s return from the hospital.

In December, Sylvia showed off the baby’s newly-renovated bedroom during a segment on Today Extra.

Inviting viewers into her $2.7million Sydney home, she revealed how she’d hired an ‘organising expert’ to help her decorate the space.

The most expensive item was a $1,707 storage unit, and the total cost of the renovation was approximately $4,500.

Pete recently said that he won’t be taking much time off when Sylvia gives birth, due to his brother Karl’s return to the Today show.

Karl and Pete, who were once colleagues at Nine before the younger Stefanovic moved to Sky News, now host breakfast programs on rival networks.

‘With Karl getting started, I can’t let him get too far ahead of me… I need to stay in the game!’ he told TV Week.