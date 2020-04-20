Symphony concert staged at Chinese museum goes live online

XI’AN, April 19 (Xinhua) — The Xi’an Symphony Orchestra (XSO) on Saturday evening staged an online concert at the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

From Bela Kovacs’ Hommages to Chopin’s Nocturne, the 60-minute “When Museum Meets XSO” concert was viewed by tens of thousands of viewers via live-streaming platforms including bilibili and Youku.

During the concert, a live show of top collections of the museum added to the sense of history.

“Both cultural relics and music are cultural wealth that transcends time and space,” said Hou Ningbin, curator of the museum. “By staging such a concert, we pay homage to the brilliant human culture through blending tradition with modernity, and the east with the west.”

In the coming month, the XSO will give live performances at other famed cultural and historical landmarks including the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum famous for terra-cotta warriors, according to the XSO.