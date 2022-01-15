Synagogue worshippers in Colleyville are being held hostage on live video after a man storms the temple during a service near Fort Worth.

Synagogue worshippers in Colleyville are being held hostage via live stream after a man storms the temple during a service near Fort Worth.

Multiple voices can be heard in the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue’s live-stream service.

During the ongoing hostage situation, a suspect is reportedly demanding to speak with his sister on the phone.

In Colleyville, Texas, the synagogue is located at 6100 Pleasant Run Road.

Residents living in the immediate vicinity have been ordered to evacuate.

Residents in Colleyville were notified of the situation via Twitter.

SWAT operations are currently taking place in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Rd.

Please stay away from this area.

They then tweeted that they would keep providing updates through social media.

