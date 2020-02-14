Syria air defenses shot down ‘hostile missiles’ over Damascus fired from Israeli-occupied Golans – state media

The attack reportedly did not result in any damage or casualties.

“The hostile missiles came from the occupied Golan … and they were downed before they reached their targets,” a military source said, as cited by Syrian SANA news agency.

The agency reported earlier, citing own correspondent, that the missiles came from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel, which usually does not comment on its bombing incursions into Syria, is known to have repeatedly struck Damascus countryside claiming it was targeting “Iranian positions” there.

Footage has emerged online showing the moments Syria’s air defenses were engaged to take out the missiles.

🇸🇾 — DEVELOPING: Syrian air defenses activated over #Damascus after alleged Israeli strikes in the area. pic.twitter.com/MPzMa2Hh8G — ®️BELAAZ (@TheBelaaz) February 13, 2020

A video, released by SANA, shows the system firing into the skies as the Syrian capital is plunged into total darkness.

Syrian state TV publishes videos of the Syrian Army’s air defense systems firing into the air over the blacked out Damascus (no electricity), failing to intercept anything. pic.twitter.com/vFXqNYz6Ub — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) February 13, 2020

Last time Tel Aviv rained down missiles on Damascus just a week ago, forcing the Syrian government to activate its air defenses to repel the attack. While there were no casualties or damage reported as result of the February 6 raid, the Israeli military endangered the lives of some 172 passengers and crew on board of a Damascus-bound Airbus A320 from Teheran. The plane was in a serious danger of being caught in the crosshairs and was forced into an emergency landing, the Russian military reported in the wake of the bombing, accusing Tel Aviv of putting civilian lives at risk.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.