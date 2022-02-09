Syria claims Israel carried out airstrikes on the capital.

Israel allegedly carried out airstrikes on Syria’s capital, Damascus, according to the Syrian government.

According to the news channel, Syrian air defenses responded to the attacks.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Israel carried out airstrikes on Damascus, Syria said early Wednesday.

According to Saudi Arabia’s state-run Al Ekhbariya news channel, Syrian air defenses responded to the attacks by shooting down some of the missiles fired by Israeli planes.

There are military installations of the regime forces and Iranian-backed foreign terrorist groups in and around Damascus.

The Israeli authorities have not responded to the report.

Israel has been bombing Iranian and Syrian regime forces’ positions in Syria for years.

Israel almost never takes responsibility for its attacks in the Middle East.

*Ahmet Gencturk is the author of this piece.