Syria gas explosion causes total blackout as minister blames ‘terrorist act’

Syria is in total blackout after a gas explosion that the government is blaming on a suspected terror attack.

Dramatic television footage shows a huge fire following the blast, which officials said took place between the Syrian towns of Ad Dumayr and Adra, northwest of the capital of Damascus.

Electricity minister Mohammad Kharboutli said the blast led to a blackout across Syria.

“Initial indications are this was a terrorist attack,” Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem told TV channel Ikhbariya, adding that the pipeline feeds power stations in the south.

Technical teams were already on the ground, he added.

The electricity minister said power had gradually started being restored to the country’s provinces.

In 2013, much of Syria was hit by a power cut after rebel shelling hit a gas pipeline during the country’s civil war.

The Arab Gas Pipeline system extends from Egypt into Jordan and Syria.