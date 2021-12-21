Syria is a ‘haven’ for mercenaries, drug traffickers, and terrorists, according to the UN.

According to the UN envoy, 13 million Syrians are internally and externally displaced.

WASHINGTON D.C.

The UN’s special envoy for Syria said Monday that the country has become a “haven” for mercenaries, drug traffickers, and terrorism.

Geir Pedersen said the Syrian people have continued to suffer from violence and human rights violations this year in his briefing to UN Security Council members.

“Syria continues to radiate instability — a haven for mercenaries, drug trafficking, and terrorism,” Pederson said, noting that the war-torn country is divided into several areas that are drifting apart.

He also warned that as the economy continues to implode, hunger and poverty have increased, with 14 million people in need, the highest number since the conflict began in 2011.

“13 million Syrians remain displaced inside and outside the country – many of their children do not know their homeland – their prospects for a safe, dignified, and voluntary return are not improving – and Syria’s neighbors face a continuing challenge,” he added.

Since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime repressed pro-democracy protesters, Syria has been engulfed in civil war.

According to the United Nations, over 350,000 people have died in Syria’s ten-year war, which it claims is “certainly an underestimate.”

6.6 million Syrians have been forced to flee the country in the last decade, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

Turkey, more than any other country in the world, is home to approximately 3.7 million of these people.

