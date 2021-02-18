Syria, Israel carry out prisoner swap: Syrian state media

DAMASCUS, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — A prisoner swap is underway between Syria and Israel under a Russian mediation, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Wednesday.

The prisoner swap will see the release of two Syrians, Nihal al-Maqt and Dhiab Kahmuz, from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in exchange for an Israeli girl, who was arrested by Syrian authorities after she entered the southern province of Quneitra near Golan by mistake, according to SANA.

“Work is underway to free Syrian citizens of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights from the prisons of the Israeli occupation,” SANA said.

Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria in a war in 1967 and annexed it in the 1980s, but the international community has never recognized the move. Enditem