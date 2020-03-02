Syria, Libya agree to reactivate diplomatic missions

DAMASCUS, March 1 (Xinhua) — The Syrian government and a visiting Libyan diplomatic delegation signed on Sunday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding reactivating the diplomatic missions between both countries, according to the state news agency SANA.

The MoU was signed following a meeting between Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem and a Libya delegation headed by Libya’s Deputy Prime Minister Abdul-Rahman al-Ahiresh and Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Abdul-Hadi al-Hawaij.

Both sides discussed the challenges facing the two countries, mainly the Turkish involvement in the Syrian and Libya issues.

The two sides discussed the “Turkish aggression” on both countries and what it poses of threat against their sovereignty and against the Pan-Arab security.

Members of the Libyan delegation also stressed the determination of the Libyans to face the foreign interferences.

In a statement to journalists following the meeting, al-Moallem said diplomatic relations will be resumed temporarily in Damascus and Benghazi till opening the Syrian Embassy in Tripoli soon.

For his part, al-Hawaij affirmed the importance of resuming the diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.

He indicated that the MoU includes 46 joint cooperation agreements between the two countries and it will be applied directly.