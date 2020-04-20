Syria reports 1 new COVID-19 case, 1 death

DAMASCUS, April 19 (Xinhua) — One new COVID-19 infection case and one death were reported in Syria on Sunday, the health ministry said in a statement.

With the new case and death, a total of 39 infections have so far been recorded in Syria, with five recoveries and three deaths, according to the ministry.

A day earlier, the ministry said as many as 2,115 Syrians have attended medical isolation for suspected COVID-19 cases since February.

A total of 1,898 of them were released after their tests came negative, while 217 are still being checked in isolation centers in the country, according to the statement.

The ministry said it had designated 19 isolation centers as well as 14 medical facilities to deal with the suspected cases across the country. Enditem