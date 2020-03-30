Syria reports 1st death case of COVID-19

DAMASCUS, March 29 (Xinhua) — A Syrian woman died upon arrival at a hospital in the capital Damascus on Sunday and further examination proved that she died of COVID-19, said the Syrian Health Ministry.

The woman was taken to the emergency room and died upon reaching it, the ministry said in a statement.

Further investigation and examination proved that the woman has infected with COVID-19.

This is the first known death case of the novel coronavirus in Syria.

The Syrian government has taken several measures over the past 10 days to confront COVID-19, including a ban on travels between provinces, city centers and countryside areas.

Last week, the Syrian government ordered a partial 12-hour curfew in all Syrian provinces.

Other measures included suspending schools, universities, as well as some ministries and closing marketplaces and restaurants.

The government also stopped public transportations across the country.

Syria has confirmed five coronavirus cases so far in addition to the one that died at the hospital.