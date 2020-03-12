Syria says registers no coronavirus cases

DAMASCUS, March 10 (Xinhua) — Syrian Health Minister Wahbeh Yazagi said on Tuesday that no novel coronavirus cases have been registered in the country, state news agency SANA reported.

All suspected cases turned out to be negative, the minister noted.

A day earlier, the health ministry said one person was put in quarantine in a hospital in Damascus who tested negative for the virus on Tuesday.

The Syrian authorities suspended flights to Iran and Iraq on Monday as part of the precautions against the novel coronavirus, the pro-government Sham FM radio reported.

The health ministry is working to install a more advanced scanner to detect the arrivals, Sham FM said.

Earlier this month, the Syrian government suspended tourist groups from countries that had registered novel coronavirus cases.