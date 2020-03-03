Syria to respond to Turkish attacks: statement

DAMASCUS, March 2 (Xinhua) — The Syrian army will respond to Turkish attacks and interference in the Syrian affairs, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

The ministry condemned the current Turkish attacks on Syrian military positions in the northwestern province of Idlib, saying it is “flagrant aggression.”

The ministry said the Turkish forces are trying to revive the “terrorist groups” in Syria.

It urged the international community to condemn the Turkish attacks in Syria.

Since December 2019, the Syrian forces have been on a wide-scale offensive against the ultra-radical rebels in Idlib province, the country’s last rebel stronghold, which borders Turkey.

Thousands of Turkish soldiers are deployed inside rebel-held areas of Idlib.

On Thursday, at least 34 Turkish soldiers were killed in airstrikes in Idlib, which Turkey blamed on the Syrian government.

The incident marked a serious escalation between the Turkish and Syrian forces and raised the prospect of an all-out confrontation between both sides.

A day earlier, Turkey shot down two Syrian warplanes in Idlib.