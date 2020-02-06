Infosurhoy

Syrian air defenses engage ‘hostile targets’ over Damascus (VIDEOS)

Syria’s air defenses have intercepted a number of enemy projectiles over the capital of Damascus, according to Syrian state media. There are so far no reports of damage or injuries, and the nature of the targets remains unclear.

A series of blasts were reported on the outskirts of Damascus late on Wednesday, with unconfirmed images surfacing online purporting to show the attack in progress.

Syrian air defenses shot down “most” of the missiles before they reached their targets, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency, which said the attack targeted Kiswa area, Marj Al-Sultan, Baghdad Bridge, and South Izra, all in and around Damascus.

While no party has taken responsibility for the incident, Syrian state media pinned the attack on Israel. Tel Aviv has repeatedly flown bombing raids against what it claims to be ‘legitimate Iranian targets’ in Syria in recent years, disregarding the country’s sovereignty and international laws prohibiting acts of aggression.

