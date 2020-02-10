Syrian army accuses Turkey, Israel of “supporting terrorism”

DAMASCUS, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — The general-command of the Syrian army on Thursday accused Israel and Turkey of “supporting terrorism” in Syria, according to a military statement.

The military statement said that in tandem with the Israeli missile attack that targeted Syria before daybreak Thursday, Turkey sent military convoys to Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib.

The Turkish military convoy was deployed between the towns of Binnesh, Marrat Masrin and Taftanaz to protect “the terrorists of Nusra Front”, said the military statement.

It said the Turkish move aims to protect the al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front and to hinder the progress made by the Syrian army in Idlib.

On the Israeli missile attack that targeted several military sites around Damascus, the statement said such attacks by Israel will not dissuade the Syrian army from continuing to battle terrorism in Syria.

It said the army will continue to fight until liberating all Syrian areas from terrorist groups.