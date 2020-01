DAMASCUS, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The Syrian army entered the key rebel-held city of Maarat al-Numan in the northwestern province of Idlib on Tuesday, state news agency SANA reported.

The entering was made after the army enveloped the city from three directions earlier on Tuesday.

The army is now combing the city after cutting off the rebels’ supply routes, according to the report.

The opposition activists said intense battles are raging inside the city between the rebels and the army forces.