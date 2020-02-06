Syrian army makes progress in Idlib, Aleppo countryside: monitor

DAMASCUS, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — The Syrian army succeeded to make progress in the countryside areas of both the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo in northern Syria, a war monitor reported Wednesday.

The Syrian government forces captured four towns east of the city of Saraqeb in Idlib countryside, including the town of Tal Toukan, where a Turkish observation point is located, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The watchdog group said the progress east of Saraqeb, which is the army’s current goal, has enabled the army to enter the southern countryside of Aleppo from eastern Idlib.

It said the army captured three towns south of Aleppo.

The Syrian army has for weeks been fighting the rebels in the countryside of Idlib and Aleppo to secure the main highway linking Hama province in central Syria with Aleppo.

This highway also connects with the Damascus-Hama highway, which will enable the army to secure the main road between Damascus and Aleppo without reroutes.

Turkey is supporting the rebels and has several observation points in Idlib.

A day earlier, activists said the Turkish forces deployed in Saraqeb, possibly in a bid to prevent the progress of the Syrian army.

The tension has pushed the Syrian army to say in a statement that the Turkish forces will be fired at if the Syrian positions were attacked.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a day earlier that his country will not let Syria’s government gain more ground in the opposition stronghold of Idlib province.

Erdogan’s warning came after eight Turkish military personnel were killed during an exchange of fire between Turkish forces and Syrian forces in Idlib.