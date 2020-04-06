Syrian army, rebels exchange fire in Idlib amid cease-fire

DAMASCUS, April 4 (Xinhua) — The Syrian army and rebel groups exchanged fire after midnight in the country’s northwestern province of Idlib as a cease-fire enters the 30th day, a war monitor reported Saturday.

Both sides exchanged fire in the southern countryside of Idlib, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

It added that no reports have emerged yet on losses.

The Britain-based watchdog group said the Turkish-Russian cease-fire deal entered its 30th day on Saturday amid the absence of airstrikes and warplanes in Idlib.

It said the midnight shelling was a violation of the cease-fire, which is largely holding in that region.

A day earlier, the Syrian and Turkish forces brought in new reinforcement into Idlib, according to the observatory.

The Turkish side sent 35 military vehicles into Turkish military observation points in Idlib on Friday, bringing the overall number of military vehicles that have entered the region since March 5 to 2,225 vehicles and thousands of soldiers.

The observatory also said the Syrian forces brought reinforcement to frontline areas in Idlib.

Both sides are observing a cease-fire that was brokered by Turkey and Russia on March 5.

Idlib is the last major rebel stronghold in the country and the latest cease-fire was reached after the Turkish and Syrian forces had bouts of fighting in that area.