Syrian army secures vicinity of Damascus-Aleppo highway

DAMASCUS, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — The Syrian government forces have secured the vicinity of the Damascus-Aleppo highway following the capture of the town of Kafr-Naha in northern Syria, a war monitor reported on Saturday.

The Syrian army fully secured the vicinity of the Damascus-Aleppo highway, known as M5 highway, following battles against the rebels in the Kafr-Naha area, west of Aleppo city, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

A day earlier, the Syrian army declared the M5, locally known as the international road, fully secure after two months of battles with the rebels in the countryside of Idlib and Aleppo provinces in northern Syria.

Capturing the road is a strategic win for the Syrian army as the road links the political capital of Damascus with the industrial capital of Aleppo.

On Saturday, SANA said the Syrian authorities started removing the rubble and barricades left by the rebels on the parts of the road that was under the rebels’ control since 2012.