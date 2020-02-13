Syrian army wrests control of strategic Damascus-Aleppo highway

DAMASCUS, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — For the first time since 2012, the Syrian army wrested control of the strategic Damascus-Aleppo highway following battles against the rebel groups, a war monitor reported on Tuesday.

The Syrian government forces completely captured the Damascus-Aleppo highway after weeks of battles in the countryside of Idlib and Aleppo provinces to retake the stretch of the highway passing through Idlib and southern Aleppo, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The highway links Aleppo, the economic capital of Syria, with the political capital of Damascus and areas in southern Syria.