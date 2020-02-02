Syrian FM, UN envoy discuss constitutional committee work

DAMASCUS, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem and the UN special envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, on Wednesday discussed the work of the constitutional committee, according to the state news agency SANA.

They also underscored the need to stick by the rules and measures of the work of the constitutional committee and to preserve its independent decision without any foreign intervention.

Both sides discussed the political solution for Syria’s long-standing crisis and the efforts needed to make the political solution a success.

In October of last year, the Syrian Constitutional Committee made up of opposition, civil society and government delegations, each with 50 members, began its work for the first time in the same room inside the UN headquarters in Geneva.

The decision to establish the Syrian Constitutional Committee was adopted in Sochi, Russia, in January 2018.