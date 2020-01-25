Syrian gov’t forces suffer losses in Idlib province

MOSCOW, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — About 40 Syrian government troops have been killed and 80 others injured in attacks by militants in the northwestern province of Idlib, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in a statement Thursday.

On late Wednesday, up to 200 militants supported by 20 pickups, one tank, two infantry combat vehicles and two mobile cars, attacked the positions of the Syrian government forces in a de-escalation zone in southeastern Idlib, the statement said.

As a result of the attack, preceded by massive fire by multiple launch systems and drones, militants managed to break into the defenses of the government troops.

At the same time, two detachments totaling up to 250 militants, supported by 34 pickups with heavy machine guns, two tanks, an infantry combat vehicle and two mobile cars, attacked the units of the Syrian army in another de-escalation zone in the province, breaking into the defense of the government troops to a depth of 1.3 km and a width of 2.5 km along the front.

During the offensives, the Syrian government forces killed up to 50 militants and injured more than 90.