Syrian gov’t sanitizes 10,000 schools

DAMASCUS, April 1 (Xinhua) — The Syrian government has sanitized a total of 10,000 schools across the country as part of the precautionary steps to curb the spread of COVID-19, the state TV reported Wednesday.

The report said that a total of 42 centers have been prepared for emergency use in case more coronavirus cases are confirmed in the country.

So far, two out of the ten coronavirus cases died in Syria.

The Syrian government has ordered a partial curfew across the country as a measure to contain the spread of the virus. Schools and universities were also suspended.