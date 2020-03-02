Syrian gov’t suspends tourist entry from states registering coronavirus

DAMASCUS, March 1 (Xinhua) — The Syrian government on Sunday suspended tourist groups from countries that have registered novel coronavirus cases, according to the state news agency SANA.

The decision came during a cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imad Khamis.

According to SANA, the government approved preemptive measures to protect against coronavirus.

Health officials said that no coronavirus cases have been registered in Syria.

The government also set up medical clinics at border crossings and the airport to check the arrivals.