Syrian pilots eject from flaming jet shot down by Turkish forces over Idlib (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)

Two Syrian pilots parachuted to safety after their plane was shot down by Turkish forces, as conflict escalated in Syria’s Idlib province. The fiery demise of the aircraft was captured on video.

Footage filmed on Sunday shows the Syrian plane spinning around, its tail on fire, as two white parachutes blossom out in the clear blue expanse of the sky.

The video was shot near Khan Assubul, a town in Idlib province just south of Saraqib, which was reportedly liberated by the Syrian Arab Army later in the evening. Idlib is the last remaining stronghold of anti-government forces in Syria, many of whom are jihadists such as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an affiliate of Al-Qaeda.

Ankara launched ‘Operation Spring Shield,’ over the weekend, sending more troops and equipment into Idlib following the death of 34 Turkish soldiers in a Syrian airstrike last week. Russia said the Turkish personnel had been positioned alongside the terrorists who were legitimately targeted by Damascus, and Turkey had failed to properly notify Moscow about its troop movements.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!