Syrian president interrupts speech due to brief drop in blood pressure

DAMASCUS, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had a brief drop in blood pressure while delivering a speech to Syrian parliamentarians on Wednesday, the presidential media office said.

The president interrupted the speech for a few minutes as a result of a brief drop in blood pressure, said the office, adding that Assad continued the speech normally afterward.

It’s the first time for the 54-year-old president to have a mild health issue while delivering a speech.

The speech was addressing the newly-elected Syrian parliamentarians and held at the Syrian presidential palace of al-Sha’ab or the People Palace instead of the Syrian Parliament due to the COVID-19 concerns, according to the Syrian national TV. Enditem