Syrian rebels launch massive assault in western Aleppo countryside

DAMASCUS, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — The al-Qaida-linked rebels launched a massive assault in the western countryside of Aleppo Province in northern Syria on Saturday, state news agency SANA reported.

The Syrian army destroyed four booby-trapped vehicles before reaching their targets on the outskirts of Jamiat al-Zahra area west of Aleppo, said SANA.

The Syrian army has responded with artillery and missile fire on the rebels who launched the attack and fired mortar shells on residential areas in the provincial capital of Aleppo.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the massive attack, saying the rebels of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the umbrella group of the al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front, used two suicide bombers to detonate two cars while the third was remotely detonated.

Last month, the Syrian army announced an offensive to clear the western countryside of Aleppo from the ultra-radical rebels.

The battle in western Aleppo comes in tandem with an operation launched by the Syrian army in the southern countryside of the nearby province of Idlib in a bid to secure the highway linking the capital Damascus in the south with Aleppo in the north, which runs through the provinces of Idlib and Hama.