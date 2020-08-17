Syrian soldier killed in U.S. warplane strike on military checkpoint

DAMASCUS, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) — One Syrian soldier was killed and two others wounded on Monday when a U.S. warplane struck a Syrian military checkpoint in the northeastern city of Qamishli, state news agency SANA reported.

The U.S. warplane struck the checkpoint in the Tal al-Thahab area southeast of Qamishli in the province of Hasakah after the Syrian soldiers at the checkpoint prevented a U.S. patrol from passing through, SANA said.

Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported that a U.S. patrol was prevented from passing through the Syrian checkpoint.

It is not the first time that a Syrian checkpoint stands in the face of U.S. patrols in the northeast of the country.

In July, Syrian soldiers and civilians from Dardara town cut a road and prevented a U.S. patrol from passing.

A Russian patrol later intervened and the U.S. patrol changed its route, according to the Observatory.

The United States maintains several bases in Kurdish-controlled areas in northeastern Syria and its forces often patrol near government-held areas in the region.

Seeing the U.S. forces in Syria as units of occupation, the Syrian government has repeatedly urged the international community to pressure Washington to withdraw its forces from Syria. Enditem