Syrian warplanes target Turkey-held air base in northwest Syria

DAMASCUS, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Syrian warplanes on Thursday struck an air base in northwestern Syria, hours after the Turkish forces set up a military point there, a war monitor reported.

The Syrian warplanes hit the Taftanaz air base, located in a namesake town in the countryside of Idlib, just hours after the Turkish forces set up a military point inside the base, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

No reports on losses have yet emerged.

This comes as the tension between the Syrian and Turkish forces have hit a new high, days after both sides exchanged fire and lost soldiers.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian army said Turkey entered military convoys to areas in Idlib, including Taftanaz.

The military report said the aim of the entry of the Turkish convoy is to hinder the progress of the Syrian army in Idlib, which is the last major stronghold for the Turkey-backed rebels.