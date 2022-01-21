Syrians from an award-winning photograph have been granted asylum in Italy.

A refugee father and son, whose plight was documented by a Turkish photographer, are preparing to start a new life in Italy.

ROME, ITALY

Campaigners said on Thursday that a Syrian refugee father and son, whose war-induced plight was captured by a prize-winning Turkish photographer, are set to start a new life in Italy.

“Hardship of Life,” a photograph by Mehmet Aslan, depicted Munzir, the father, standing on a crutch to replace his missing right leg and supporting his son Mustafa, who was born without limbs due to gas poisoning that struck his mother during pregnancy.

Both of them appear to be smiling.

In October, the photo was named Photo of the Year at the Siena International Photo Awards (SIPA), and it has since become a symbol of the Syrian civil war.

According to a spokesman for the Siena International Photo Awards, the pair will arrive in Rome on Friday and will be hosted by a Catholic charity in Siena, Tuscany, before being transferred to a center for amputees near Bologna.

Munzir lost his right leg last year while walking through a bazaar in Idlib, Syria, according to SIPA, while Mustafa was born without lower or upper limbs due to tetra-amelia.

The medications that his mother Zeynep had to take after being exposed to nerve gas caused the boy’s congenital disorder.

He is said to require specialized electronic prostheses that are not currently available in Turkey, where the boy has resided.

According to SIPA, Zeynep and Mustafa’s two younger sisters will also visit Italy.

The family’s transfer was made possible by SIPA’s online fundraising appeal, which raised over €100,000 ((dollar)113,000).